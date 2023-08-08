Summary of topics from episode 21 of La Huella OVNI.

Is there a difference between the words «alien» and «extraterrestrial»?

Definition of declassification.

Jorge Luis Sucksdorf discusses in this episode what declassification is and whether we should refer to beings from other dimensions as «aliens» or «extraterrestrials.

People say that extraterrestrials are beings from outside Earth or that come from there, but an alien is something strange or not natural.

Thus, some believe that beings from other dimensions might be aliens because they are not natural to our world, but they wouldn’t be extraterrestrials since they don’t come from another planet.

Furthermore, he also spoke about how in Argentina, secret documents regarding UFO sightings have been made public.

UFO Phenomenon Investigations in Argentina

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Security answered questions about UFO investigations.

There’s also a story about an investigative commission in the 1980s, led by Captain Augusto Lima.

He was in charge of this commission, and they worked alongside the National Commission for Space Investigations.

This commission belonged to the Air Force and, therefore, to the Ministry of Defense of Argentina, and during that time, the captain investigated objects that fell from space.