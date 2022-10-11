Debanhi Escobar’s father calls the prosecutor’s office “pigs”

Debanhi Escobar’s father criticized the authorities.

He said that “they are pigs”.

Failures in the process are still being investigated. ARE THERE STILL INCONSISTENCIES IN THE CASE? Six months after the death of young Mexican Debanhi Escobar, her family continues to seek justice for her death in Nuevo León, Mexico. The 18-year-old girl disappeared after attending a party with some friends and was found 12 days after her disappearance lifeless inside a motel cistern. From that moment, the family complained that the investigation had several inconsistencies because the authorities had initially been searching in the place where she was last seen, the Nueva Castilla motel, and had found no trace of the young woman. After her death the girl’s parents are still trying to find out what happened. MARIO ESCOBAR CRITICIZES THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE Six months after the femicide of young Mexican Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, which occurred in the northern state of Nuevo León, her father, Mario Escobar, once again criticized the the authorities and said that “they are pigs”, according to EFE. The case shocked the world, due to the inconsistencies found during the investigation. Escobar said that his daughter’s case had to be taken by the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) due to the omissions and failures that were discovered after the search for the young woman, who disappeared on April 9 after having attended a party in a quinta in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, in northern Mexico.

Debanhi’s father called the prosecutors pigs? In a recent interview with the EFE agency, Debanhi Escobar’s father, Mario Escobar, stated that he is dissatisfied with the work of the Fiscalía General de Nuevo León (FGNL). Escobar. He harshly described FGNL as “pigs”. “Their work (of FGNL)) leaves much to be desired, if I were to define it in three words I would say it like this: They are pigs. They are pigs working because there were many, many omissions,” he said in one interview with the EFE agency. Six months after her death, the family is still waiting for answers about what happened.

What are the flaws in the case? Escobar recalled that Debanhi Susana’s body appeared in an unused cistern at the Nueva Castilla Motel, 12 days after her disappearance in the same area where she had last been seen alive. He pointed out that the property had already been searched by staff of the local Fiscalía, reported the EFE agency. Another flaw is that the FGJNL determined that the young woman died from a deep skull contusion, but after the exhumation of her body (at the request of her family) a second autopsy showed that she died of asphyxiation due to suffocation. The 18-year-old’s father declared that they had already pointed out the errors in the investigation to the prosecutor’s office and they did not care.

Did Debanhi’s father request a change in the investigation? He added that now the case was transferred to the FGR and it will be the responsibility of this authority to find the culprit or culprits in the femicide of the 18-year-old girl, who was a law student. Escobar established that, respecting all the hierarchies and protocols, he requested that the FGR take his daughter’s case because in Nuevo León the conditions for the investigation no longer existed, reported EFE. “We told them and we show with documents that they were wrong and they continue to make many mistakes. We are in the process of waiting for the call from the FGR because there were no longer conditions for the FGLN to continue with the case,” he declared during the interview with EFE, after the change in investigation was announced. Filed Under: Debanhi Escobar investigation

An upcoming movie? The case has aroused the interest of production companies who want to turn the story into a series, book or movie. However, a series or documentary, for example, is not ruled out. However, Escobar clarified that they would not seek to profit and proceeds would be donated to charity. He clarified that he would not be able to profit from his daughter’s death, according to EFE. “Many people have approached us, I can’t say no,” shared Mario Escobar, although he pointed out that now his priority is to clarify the crime and achieve justice. “We would have to talk about it both (him and his wife) to see what the pros and cons are and if we do it the altruistic things pays off,” he said during the interview with EFE. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Debanhi Escobar investigation