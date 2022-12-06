Authorities detected a fungus in anesthesia.

It could be causing an outbreak of aseptic meningitis.

At least 20 women have died from the disease.

A fungus is believed to have caused an outbreak of aseptic meningitis in the Mexican state of Durango, killing several people. The state Health Secretariat reported that, as of Saturday, 21 people had died from the disease, and 20 of those people were women, according to Infobae.

The microscopic fungus Fusarium solani was identified as the infectious agent that has allegedly caused the outbreak of meningitis in Durango, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who gained prominence in Mexico during the Covid-19 pandemic, told the press.

What is meningitis?

At least 68 cases of aseptic meningitis were detected, according to the official. Meningitis is an infectious disease that causes inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, according to The Associated Press.

López-Gatell announced that the Mexican government requested help from the CDC in the United States through its division of infectious diseases caused by fungi, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and groups of academics from universities in Texas and the United Kingdom, according to AP.