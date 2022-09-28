Death toll rises to 17 after Russia school shooting

A brutal shooting took place on Monday at a school in Russia.

There are 17 dead and 24 injured.

Several of the injured will have to be transferred to the capital to receive medical attention.

MASS SHOOTING AT RUSSIAN SCHOOL. Authorities raised the final number to 17 dead and 24 wounded after the brutal shooting that took place this Monday at a school in Russia. Local authorities confirmed that several of the injured are in critical condition.

The Russian Investigative Committee reported that, on Monday, September 26, an armed man entered a school in the city of Izhevsk, 960 kilometers from the capital, firing with flare guns, modified so that they could use live ammunition. He later committed suicide.

In a preliminary report there was talk of at least 14 dead and 21 wounded, but the authorities had left open the possibility that the number could increase. Indeed, it has. Now they count 17 dead and 24 wounded, many of whom are in critical condition.

The authorities indicated on Tuesday that fifteen people injured in the shooting will be evacuated to Moscow. According to Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health, 13 injured children and two adults, of whom two are in critical condition, will be transferred to the capital for treatment.