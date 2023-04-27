The death toll rises at the Kenya cult.

Pastor Paul Makenzi is accused of convincing followers to starve themselves.

So far 90 bodies have been discovered on his property.

Since the initial chilling discovery, authorities have uncovered even more bodies. The situation has caused outrage and panic around the world. The number of dead found at pastor Paul Makenzi's property has risen to 90.

According to The Associated Press, the death toll at a Kenyan coastal farm owned by a pastor who has been accused of ordering followers to fast to death rose to 90 on Tuesday, as interior ministry announced an expansion of the operation at the site.

The new number was given after the police exhumed another 17 bodies. The number of those rescued from starving at the property now stands at 34. The Kenya Red Cross Society said the updated number of missing people stands at 213.

Pastor Paul Makenzi, leader of the Good News International Church, is accused of luring his followers to the farm near the town of Malindi. He allegedly ordered them to fast to death so they could meet Jesus, before burying them in shallow graves on his land.