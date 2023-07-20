Deadly mass shooting before the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Two people were killed in the rampage.

Deadly mass shooting just before the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand A gunman went on a rampage and killed two people in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, on Thursday as the nation prepared to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup that evening. Police said there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which took place near the hotel where the Norway team was staying. The teams who will play the Women’s World Cup were terrified by the shooting, according to the The Associated Press.

Was the Women’s World Cup suspended after the incident? New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned: «Clearly, with the FIFA World Cup kicking off tonight, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,» Hipkins said of the terrible incident. “The government spoke with the FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will go ahead as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no broader threat to national security. This appears to be the action of an individual,» added the prime minister.

The gunman fired at random Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man started shooting at the site on lower Queen Street around 7:20 am. Police responded and cordoned off the streets. The man walked through the building and began shooting at people, Patel said. «Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male barricaded himself within the elevator shaft and our officers attempted to engage him,» Patel said in a statement. «More shots were fired by the man and he was located dead a short time later.»

What happened to the shooter? It was not immediately clear if police shot the attacker or if he committed suicide. Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and did not pose a national security risk. This comes as soccer teams were meeting in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway. Norway’s team captain, Maren Mjelde, said people woke up quickly when a helicopter began to hover by the hotel window. “We feel safe all the time,” she said in a statement. “FIFA has a good security system in the hotel and we have our own security officer in the team. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing normally for tonight’s game.»