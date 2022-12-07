When will you need a REAL ID for air travel?

DHS has extended the deadline for two years.

What is REAL ID?

States will have more time to comply with the requirements of the REAL ID Act after DHS announced that it is extending the deadline. The law states that federal agencies will be prohibited from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards that “do not meet these federal standards”.

“DHS continues to work closely with US states, the District of Columbia, and US territories to comply with REAL ID requirements… This extension will give states the time they need to ensure that their residents can obtain a license or identification card that complies with REAL ID,” declared the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

DHS explains REAL ID

“DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely,” added the Latino official about the REAL ID extension.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, one of the main obstacles to enforcing the law passed in 2005, are the delays in multiple state agencies in charge of issuing the documents, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.