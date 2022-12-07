DHS announces extension of deadline for REAL ID for air travel
When will you need to show a REAL ID for air travel? DHS has extended the deadline for another two years. What is REAL ID?
- When will you need a REAL ID for air travel?
- DHS has extended the deadline for two years.
- What is REAL ID?
States will have more time to comply with the requirements of the REAL ID Act after DHS announced that it is extending the deadline. The law states that federal agencies will be prohibited from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards that “do not meet these federal standards”.
“DHS continues to work closely with US states, the District of Columbia, and US territories to comply with REAL ID requirements… This extension will give states the time they need to ensure that their residents can obtain a license or identification card that complies with REAL ID,” declared the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas.
DHS explains REAL ID
“DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely,” added the Latino official about the REAL ID extension.
According to the US Department of Homeland Security, one of the main obstacles to enforcing the law passed in 2005, are the delays in multiple state agencies in charge of issuing the documents, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
When will REAL ID start being required?
“Many of these agencies took various steps in response to the pandemic including automatically extending the expiration dates of driver’s licenses and identification cards and shifting operations to appointment only,” DHS said in a statement reviewed by MundoNOW.
DHS announced that the process would be deferred for 24 months from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025. The law was approved by Congress on the recommendation of the 911 Commission. It incorporates minimum security requirements such as the incorporation of anti-counterfeiting technology.
What will you need for air travel?
It also is intended for the “prevention of internal fraud and the use of documentary evidence”, as well as a “verification of records to guarantee that a person is who they say they are”, according to the statement from the Department of Homeland Security. REAL IDs will also be required to enter certain federal facilities, according to CNN.
According to the new regulation, beginning May 7, 2025, Travelers 18 years of age or older will need to have a valid driver's license or ID card that meets the requirements for airport security screening on domestic air travel. Licenses that are REAL ID compliant will have a star at the top, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Security at US airports
Multiple technologies have been set up at airports since the implementation of the REAL ID Act, such as advanced imaging technology, advanced technology X-rays, CT scans, bottled liquid scanners and credential authentication technology, according to DHS.
"All 50 US states, the District of Columbia, and four of the five US territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards. These standards have significantly improved the reliability and accuracy of state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards," DHS said.