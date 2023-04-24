The DEA adds Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list
Iván is the second son of the Sinaloa drug lord to show up on the DEA’s most wanted list, with Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias “Alfredillo” being the first of them. The Drug Enforcement Agency is offering a million-dollar reward for the capture of El Chapo’s oldest son.
Just a week ago, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, announced various charges against the main leaders of Los Chapitos, who are Iván Archivaldo, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López.
The charges range from fentanyl and arms trafficking to money laundering. After announcing the charges against El Chapo’s sons, the DEA has placed Iván Archivaldo Guzmán on its most wanted list, making him third on the top 10 according to El Universal.
According to El Universal, the DEA updated its most wanted list to include Ivan Archivaldo Guzman. He is wanted for trafficking and distribution of fentanyl in the United States.
His brother Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias ‘Alfredillo’, already occupies ninth place on the list. Alfredillo has been on the DEA’s most wanted list since September 2018.
After the DEA updated its most wanted list to include Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, it decided to add another member Los Chapitos. This is Liborio Núñez Aguirre, who is known as ‘Kareteca’.
He identified himself as one of the cartel operators and has been accused of trafficking large amounts of fentanyl from Mexico to the United States, in pill and powder form. According to the DEA, he negotiated the sale in the US of approximately 70,000 fentanyl pills on behalf of Los Chapitos between the months of March and April 2022.