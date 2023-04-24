Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
La DEA coloca a hijo de 'El Chapo', Iván Archivaldo Guzmán en la lista de los más buscados
  • Authorities offer a million-dollar reward for El Chapo’s oldest son.
  • Iván Archivaldo Guzmán is added to the DEA’s most wanted list.
  • This comes after the DEA charged the leaders of Los Chapitos.

The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list just a week after the US government filed charges against the main leaders of the Los Chapitos cartel.

Iván is the second son of the Sinaloa drug lord to show up on the DEA’s most wanted list, with Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias “Alfredillo” being the first of them. The Drug Enforcement Agency is offering a million-dollar reward for the capture of El Chapo’s oldest son.

The DEA adds Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

The DEA places the son of 'El Chapo' on the most wanted list
PHOTO Twitter

Just a week ago, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, announced various charges against the main leaders of Los Chapitos, who are Iván Archivaldo, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López.

The charges range from fentanyl and arms trafficking to money laundering. After announcing the charges against El Chapo’s sons, the DEA has placed Iván Archivaldo Guzmán on its most wanted list, making him third on the top 10 according to El Universal.

The DEA puts El Chapo’s son at the top of their most wanted list

The DEA places the son of 'El Chapo' in third place on the list of the most wanted
PHOTO Twitter

According to El Universal, the DEA updated its most wanted list to include Ivan Archivaldo Guzman. He is wanted for trafficking and distribution of fentanyl in the United States.

His brother Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias ‘Alfredillo’, already occupies ninth place on the list. Alfredillo has been on the DEA’s most wanted list since September 2018.

The DEA added another member of Los Chapitos to the list

They add another member of 'Los Chapitos' to the list
PHOTO Twitter

After the DEA updated its most wanted list to include Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, it decided to add another member Los Chapitos. This is Liborio Núñez Aguirre, who is known as ‘Kareteca’.

He identified himself as one of the cartel operators and has been accused of trafficking large amounts of fentanyl from Mexico to the United States, in pill and powder form. According to the DEA, he negotiated the sale in the US of approximately 70,000 fentanyl pills on behalf of Los Chapitos between the months of March and April 2022.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
National
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
La DEA coloca a hijo de 'El Chapo', Iván Archivaldo Guzmán en la lista de los más buscados

The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

Woman dies after being attacked by her dog in Guanajuato
ÚLTIMA HORA: Explota cohete Starship de Space X tras su lanzamiento

SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes minutes after launch

A mother demands justice! Marcus Joe Tapia was killed in a hit-and-run

ProPublica report says Hispanic drivers in NY may have been convicted of DWI on tainted evidence for years