The DEA adds Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list

The DEA adds El Chapo’s son Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to its most wanted list just a week after the US government filed charges against the main leaders of the Los Chapitos cartel.

Iván is the second son of the Sinaloa drug lord to show up on the DEA’s most wanted list, with Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alias “Alfredillo” being the first of them. The Drug Enforcement Agency is offering a million-dollar reward for the capture of El Chapo’s oldest son.

Just a week ago, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, announced various charges against the main leaders of Los Chapitos, who are Iván Archivaldo, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López.

The charges range from fentanyl and arms trafficking to money laundering. After announcing the charges against El Chapo’s sons, the DEA has placed Iván Archivaldo Guzmán on its most wanted list, making him third on the top 10 according to El Universal.