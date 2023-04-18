Daughter of Nostradamus says Maribel Guardia is the victim of witchcraft

The Daughter of Nostradamus says Maribel Guardia was the victim of witchcraft.

She also said there was a curse on Joan Sebastian.

The curse is related to his three children.

Julián Figueroa is still on everyone’s lips. On this occasion a psychic called the Daughter of Nostradamus has said that Maribel Guardia was the victim of witchcraft, adding that it was black magic.

She also stated that before he passed away, Joan Sebastian was burdened with a very powerful curse that ended up affecting him and his three children, who have all died, Julián Figueroa being the last on the list.

Daughter of Nostradamus says that Maribel Guarda was the victim of witchcraft

On her official YouTube channel, the Daughter of Nostradamus pointed out that dark witchcraft has been performed on Maribel Guardia. In the video the psychic pulls out a tarot card and says that a person has been performing this type of spell.

“They have been doing witchcraft on Maribel Guardia. But it is as if she were protected and many times these protections are so strong that they protect you and affect your loved ones,” says the Daughter of Nostradamus.