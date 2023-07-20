Daughter of Nostradamus has a prediction for 2023.

AI responds to her dire warnings. Is it the end of the world?

Daughter of Nostradamus has a terrifying prediction for 2023 Psychic Antonella Pilar, also known as the Daughter of Nostradamus, has stirred up significant controversy with her recent prediction. She says that a catastrophic event is set to occur later this year. In a video she shared on social media, Pilar revealed that the cards have foretold a natural disaster, specifically a massive volcanic eruption coupled with an asteroid impact in Asia during the second half of 2023.

What does the Daughter of Nostradamus predict? However, she also said that a new and potentially more severe pandemic could emerge in 2023, surpassing the impact of Covid-19. According to Semana, she says this new virus outbreak will be organized by powerful people. Antonella Pilar stated: «Powerful individuals are plotting to unleash a new virus upon the world.» She goes on to suggest that this would be apocalyptic for humanity, drawing a parallel to the arrival of the Four Horsemen.

Will it be the end of the world? In light of these predictions, certain social media users have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess Pilar’s warnings. According to ChatGPT, diseases and new viruses could indeed emerge as a result of shifts in animal populations and ecosystems. It is important to recall that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were numerous conspiracy theories suggesting that China deliberately released the virus as a means to address global overpopulation. Now, some internet users are speculating that history might repeat itself.

AI RESPONDS In light of the current situation, AI emphasizes that global collaboration is the key factor in effectively addressing the impacts of a potential new supervirus. Swift identification and containment of any potentially dangerous outbreaks are crucial. However, at present, no definitive outcomes have been determined. «While it is impossible to predict with certainty whether there will be another pandemic in 2023-2024, it is vital to remain prepared and take proactive measures to minimize risks and mitigate the impact of any future outbreaks. Essential elements of this preparedness include epidemiological surveillance, increased investment in medical research, the adoption of sustainable practices, and the enhancement of healthcare systems,» stated ChatGPT.