When Social Security checks for up to $4,555 will go out in June

Who is eligible for these payments? Find out the dates when you could receive your Social Security check for up to $4,555 in June. We’ll tell you who is eligible and when the money could arrive. According to The Sun, Americans who are beneficiaries of Social Security received the last round of payments on Wednesday, May 24, but another payment is right around the corner in June.

June Social Security payments Social Security checks are mailed on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, so in May they were delivered on the 10th, 17th and 24th. Now we have the dates for June. The date the payments are sent is based on the claimant’s birthday. Recipients who were born between the first and the 10th receive their checks on the second Wednesday of each month, those who celebrate their birthday between the 11th and the 20th receive theirs on the third, from the 21st onwards, they would see the payments on the fourth Wednesday, according to The Sun.

Who is eligible? Although this year’s cost of living adjustment (COLA) saw the maximum benefit increase to $4,555, let’s remember that before this adjustment, the average check was $1,827 for US residents. The first June payment will be arriving on June 14, while the next round will be delivered on Wednesday the 21st and the last one will be sent on the 28th. If you lose your Social Security card, you may not need a replacement, as you simply need your Social Security number in order to request payment.