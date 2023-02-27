Danna Paola loses her skirt on stage.

Danna shocks everyone by kissing her backup dancer.

The singer has received some criticism lately.

Danna Paola loses her skirt! In recent days, the Mexican singer and actress has been very busy with her Éxtasis tour, which has been enormously successful in various parts of Mexico where it has been filling venues. The Oye Pablo singer has surprised everyone with her new chapter as an artist.

Danna Paola is always capturing our attention, not just because of the spectacular way she sings and dances, but because she has had some major controversies. She recently had a wardrobe malfunction and showed everything. Then she kissed a girl.

In a video shared by La Lengua Te Ve we can see the 27-year-old Mexican stop singing as she realizes she’s losing her skirt. Luckily, Danna Paola was able to think quickly.

You can see how one of her dancers helps her to quickly re-fasten her skirt, while still showing a little of what she was wearing underneath. The Elite actress was a bit embarrassed, however she continued with her performance as if nothing happened.