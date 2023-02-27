Danna Paola loses her skirt on stage and shares a hot kiss with a backup dancer (VIDEOS)
Danna Paola loses her skirt! In recent days, the Mexican singer and actress has been very busy with her Éxtasis tour, which has been enormously successful in various parts of Mexico where it has been filling venues. The Oye Pablo singer has surprised everyone with her new chapter as an artist.
Danna Paola is always capturing our attention, not just because of the spectacular way she sings and dances, but because she has had some major controversies. She recently had a wardrobe malfunction and showed everything. Then she kissed a girl.
In a video shared by La Lengua Te Ve we can see the 27-year-old Mexican stop singing as she realizes she’s losing her skirt. Luckily, Danna Paola was able to think quickly.
You can see how one of her dancers helps her to quickly re-fasten her skirt, while still showing a little of what she was wearing underneath. The Elite actress was a bit embarrassed, however she continued with her performance as if nothing happened.
Did Danna Paola expose herself?
Internet users noticed that Danna was lip-synching, because at the moment her skirt fell off, we could still hear her voice: “Calm down, the lip-syncing continues.” “I kind of wanted to show.” On the other hand, others thought that the singer may have wanted her skirt to fall off because some noticed that she seemed to loosen it.
“That was on purpose.” “She feels sorry and walks almost naked,” some people commented. On the other hand, Danna starred in a tremendous moment where she kissed one of her backup dancers in front of her audience.
The Mexican singer kisses one of her dancers!
The actress, who appeared in the Netflix series Elite, has given everyone a lot to talk about with her new tour. This time is wasn’t due to her performances, but due to a passionate kiss that she shared with one of her dancers during a show.
Some say she’s just trying to get attention: “Pure publicity… they no longer know how to attract attention.” “Mediocre who do anything if they can win some fame with that.” “A devalued way to attract attention, how it is only known in Mexico” some commented on a video shared on Twitter by the user @plcdelmedio.
Is Danna Paola getting a bad reputation?
Despite the fact that Danna Paola received a wave of criticism, she was also highly praised by many of her fans, not only for the hot kiss she shared with her dancer, but also for her great performances.
The 27-year-old Mexican actress has grown a lot in recent years, she has developed a successful musical career with sold out shows all over Mexico.