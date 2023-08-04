An exciting meeting with Daniel Suárez in Atlanta, GA.

Family support is key to the driver’s success.

Suárez is an inspiring example of perseverance.

Talented race car driver Daniel Suárez recently took part in the Daniel’s Amigos event in Atlanta, GA, where he met with his fans and close friends.

It was at the main headquarters of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Mexican driver celebrated his Nascar career.

With mariachi music, and surrounded by his family, Suárez spoke of his challenges and goals, and read a touching letter from his father.

Learn about Suárez’s experience at this fun, family-friendly event, which has served as inspiration for Daniel’s Amigos.

THE EXCITEMENT OF DANIEL’S AMIGOS

Daniel Suárez, the Mexican driver who has triumphed in Nascar, hosted Daniel’s Amigos, an unforgettable event at the Coca-Cola headquarters.

There, he met with members of the Hispanic community as part of a celebration organized by Nascar for Suárez and Latinos in the United States.

Surrounded by friends and fans, Suárez celebrated with mariachi music and typical Mexican food, creating a special connection with the audience.

It was a unique experience for the attendees, who were able to see the more human side of one of the circuit’s favorite drivers.