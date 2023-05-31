Daniela Parra shares a letter her father Héctor Parra wrote from prison

Héctor Parra is in prison for allegedly molesting his daughter Alexa.

His other daughter, Daniela, shared a letter he wrote in prison.

He insists he’s innocent. Things have been difficult for Héctor Parra, a Mexican actor who is currently in prison for molesting his daughter. His youngest daughter, Alexa Parra, said that he sexually abused her from the time she was six years old. The actor wrote a heartfelt letter to his other daughter Daniela. Daniela Parra has defended him from the beginning. She shared the letter from Héctor stating that he is innocent on Instagram. Héctor Parra sends a letter from prison Daniela Parra has defended her father since the first accusations. She shared the letter from Héctor Parra. He mainly blames her mother for what is happening. «How powerful to recognize that my daughter is a victim, but not of her father as they want to make it seem, she is a victim of courage, spite, frustration and revenge of an inhuman and unscrupulous mother,» the letter begins.

Héctor Parra says he is innocent and will prove it Héctor Parra did not hold anything back and pointed out that he is going to prove that he is innocent of the charges. He is currently serving over 10 years in prison. «Never in my life, not for a single second, have I been able to disrespect either of my two daughters in any of the possible ways (…) everything that surrounds this unfortunate case, the only thing that really proves is that they have created that I’m responsible, guilty,» the letter continues.

He points out that there are contradictions in the case and thanks his daughter Daniela Héctor Parra points out that there are many contradictions in his case, alleging and questioning the veracity of the country’s legal system. He also thanks his daughter Daniela for everything she has done for him. «It is evident that by declaring myself acquitted of the alleged sexual abuse, the false accusations, expert opinions, poorly trained witnesses and a series of inconsistencies and contradictions are revealed, and even so they hold me responsible for the alleged crime of corruption of minors (… ) All the unconditional and heartfelt support for me and for my daughter Daniela, of whom I am extremely proud for her unlimited struggle,» he wrote.

He thanks people for not forgetting about his case In one of his last paragraphs he said goodbye, but not before thanking all the people who have followed his case, pointing out that it is a false accusation and that one day he will prove that he is not guilty. «In the same way, my total gratitude to all my friends and colleagues who every day find a way to comfort me (…) It satisfies me and a lot, realizing that this false accusation has escalated to levels beyond the pure fact of being an actor or famous at a level of humanity of authentic conscience,» concluded the actor.