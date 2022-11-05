Daniela Castro returns to the store where she was accused of shoplifting

Daniela Castro is seen at the store where she was accused of shoplifting.

The actress sends a brief but powerful message.

Daniela Ordaz reacts to her mother’s video.

Mexican actress Daniela Castro is once again in the eye of the hurricane after being seen in the same store where she was accused of theft four years ago. Let us remember that, on September 28, 2018, Castro was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after police said she had left a clothing store with items in her bag that she had not paid for.

Daniela Castro, whose real name is Danielle Stefani Arellano, was arrested in 2018 at a Saks OFF 5th store, known for offering designer clothes at clearance prices. It is located at 5819 Worth Parkway in the RIM shopping plaza.

Daniela Castro was accused of shoplifting in 2018

Now the actress caused a stir after returning to the same store four years later. Is this a sign that her arrest and all the legal proceedings she had to go through were in vain? It seems that this was a sign of the alleged mistake that the store and the authorities made back then.

At that time, the Mexican actress gave a press conference where she tearfully declared: "The only thing that hurt me to the depths of my being was the emotional damage, the terrible damage they did to my family, the damage they did to me, but above all the damage they did to my children. I have been judged, crucified, defeated, humiliated, by some media, not by others."