Daniela Castro returns to the store where she was accused of shoplifting

Mexican actress Daniela Castro is once again in the eye of the hurricane after being seen in the same store where she was accused of theft four years ago. Let us remember that, on September 28, 2018, Castro was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after police said she had left a clothing store with items in her bag that she had not paid for.
Daniela Castro, whose real name is Danielle Stefani Arellano, was arrested in 2018 at a Saks OFF 5th store, known for offering designer clothes at clearance prices. It is located at 5819 Worth Parkway in the RIM shopping plaza.
Now the actress caused a stir after returning to the same store four years later. Is this a sign that her arrest and all the legal proceedings she had to go through were in vain? It seems that this was a sign of the alleged mistake that the store and the authorities made back then.
At that time, the Mexican actress gave a press conference where she tearfully declared: "The only thing that hurt me to the depths of my being was the emotional damage, the terrible damage they did to my family, the damage they did to me, but above all the damage they did to my children. I have been judged, crucified, defeated, humiliated, by some media, not by others."
The Mexican actress shares a surprising video
Now, four years of the incident that changed Daniela Castro’s life, the actress returned to the store where she was arrested for allegedly stealing around $700 worth of clothing. But that was not all, since she herself decided to record the moment she entered the store.
The video was shared by Daniela Castro on her official Instagram account. Under it she posted a brief but clear message after walking into the store where she was accused of shoplifting, "In life truth and justice always come to light."
The popular soap opera villain from programs like Mi pecado and Lo que la vida me robó decided to show that she’s not afraid of returning to the place where she suffered the greatest humiliation of her life. It also affected her acting career because, let us remember, she insisted that she had not stolen anything.
After a long legal battle, Daniela Castro's lawyers managed to prove that it had all been a misunderstanding, because it was finally revealed that the Cadena de amargura actress had gone to the store with several bags of clothes and accessories which she planned to return and had mistakenly put other clothes inside.
The actress’ daughter reacts to her mother’s video
Daniela’s faithful fans and a couple of haters soon began commenting. The actress’s daughter Daniela Ordaz said: “The truth always comes out mom, I love you.” The young woman wrote this on her Instagram stories and shared her mother’s video. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE
"I'm shocked by people who assume they know things from what they hear!" "You're a great woman." "You're a great actress." "Society with double standards." "Blessings!" "My Queen." "My admiration." "Forgive yourself!!! You need Jesus," were some of the comments. People en Español confirmed Daniela Castro's statements, while Milenio and Univisio reported on her legal battle.