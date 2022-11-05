Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Daniela Castro returns to the store where she was accused of shoplifting

Daniela Castro returns to the store where she was accused of shoplifting

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Mezcalent
  • Daniela Castro is seen at the store where she was accused of shoplifting.
  • The actress sends a brief but powerful message.
  • Daniela Ordaz reacts to her mother’s video.

Mexican actress Daniela Castro is once again in the eye of the hurricane after being seen in the same store where she was accused of theft four years ago. Let us remember that, on September 28, 2018, Castro was arrested in San Antonio, Texas after police said she had left a clothing store with items in her bag that she had not paid for.

Daniela Castro, whose real name is Danielle Stefani Arellano, was arrested in 2018 at a Saks OFF 5th store, known for offering designer clothes at clearance prices. It is located at 5819 Worth Parkway in the RIM shopping plaza.

Daniela Castro was accused of shoplifting in 2018

Daniela Castro returns store
Photo: Twitter

Now the actress caused a stir after returning to the same store four years later. Is this a sign that her arrest and all the legal proceedings she had to go through were in vain? It seems that this was a sign of the alleged mistake that the store and the authorities made back then.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

At that time, the Mexican actress gave a press conference where she tearfully declared: “The only thing that hurt me to the depths of my being was the emotional damage, the terrible damage they did to my family, the damage they did to me, but above all the damage they did to my children. I have been judged, crucified, defeated, humiliated, by some media, not by others.” Filed Under: Daniela Castro returns store

The Mexican actress shares a surprising video

Daniela Castro returns store
Photo: Instagram

Now, four years of the incident that changed Daniela Castro’s life, the actress returned to the store where she was arrested for allegedly stealing around $700 worth of clothing. But that was not all, since she herself decided to record the moment she entered the store.

The video was shared by Daniela Castro on her official Instagram account. Under it she posted a brief but clear message after walking into the store where she was accused of shoplifting, “In life truth and justice always come to light.” Filed Under: Daniela Castro returns store

Daniela Castro returns to the store where she was accused of shoplifting

Daniela Castro returns store
Photo: Instagram

The popular soap opera villain from programs like Mi pecado and Lo que la vida me robó decided to show that she’s not afraid of returning to the place where she suffered the greatest humiliation of her life. It also affected her acting career because, let us remember, she insisted that she had not stolen anything.

After a long legal battle, Daniela Castro’s lawyers managed to prove that it had all been a misunderstanding, because it was finally revealed that the Cadena de amargura actress had gone to the store with several bags of clothes and accessories which she planned to return and had mistakenly put other clothes inside. Filed Under: Daniela Castro returns store

The actress’ daughter reacts to her mother’s video

Daughter of the actress reacts to the video of her mother and faithful followers send her their support
Photo: Instagram

Daniela’s faithful fans and a couple of haters soon began commenting. The actress’s daughter Daniela Ordaz said: “The truth always comes out mom, I love you.” The young woman wrote this on her Instagram stories and shared her mother’s video. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE

“I’m shocked by people who assume they know things from what they hear!” “You’re a great woman.” “You’re a great actress.” “Society with double standards.” “Blessings!” “My Queen.” “My admiration.” “Forgive yourself!!! You need Jesus,” were some of the comments. People en Español confirmed Daniela Castro’s statements, while Milenio and Univisio reported on her legal battle. Filed Under: Daniela Castro returns store

Etiquetas:
Celebrities
Entertainment
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT