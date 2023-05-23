Daniela Álvarez screams in pain after being bitten by a crab (PHOTOS)

Popular Colombian influencer Daniela Álvarez was bitten by a crab.

Video shows her screaming in pain.

The former Miss Colombia lost her leg in 2020. Daniela Álvarez was bitten by a crab. Former Colombian beauty queen Daniela Álvarez, who was Miss Colombia 2011-2012 and represented her country at Miss Universe 2012, recently captured a painful moment on video It turns out that the Colombian was about to put on her shoes, never imagining a sea creature was waiting to attack. Daniela Álvarez was bitten by a crab On her official Instagram account, Daniela Álvarez shared the exact moment when a crab grabbed her finger, causing her to scream in pain. The pincher left a red mark. The angry little creature was hiding inside her shoe. She even exclaimed: «They are going to amputate my finger!»

Daniela Álvarez screamed in pain The popular Colombian influencer asked people to help get the crab off her hand because the pain was almost unbearable. As people gathered to help, you can see the crab won’t let go. «He was in my shoe, he was in there and he walked over there,» she said as she was about to cry from the pain. Fortunately, the influencer and former beauty queen was not alone, and people immediately helped her get the crab off of her finger.

She continued her vacation as if nothing had happened Although it was quite painful, Daniela went on to enjoy her day. In another clip, she revealed that nothing happened to the crab and they released it so that she could go on with her vacation. In another series of videos, Daniela Álvarez asked an islander how much a crab bite hurts: «Let’s ask an islander how much a crab bite hurts,» to which the lady replied: «It’s actually quite painful.»

Daniela had her leg amputated a few years ago More than two years ago, the beauty queen suffered one of the most difficult moments of her life, when she had to have her leg amputated. According to Hola magazine, she had complications following an abdominal surgery, which affected her leg. She recalled how she felt at the time: “Enthusiasm! How important it is to keep it present in our lives. Today I am celebrating two years of my amputation and I am sure that it has been the enthusiasm to live, the enthusiasm to overcome difficulties and smile at problems that has brought me forward.”