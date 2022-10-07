Daniel Suarez’s Aguas Frescas 99 car

Get to know the new Minute Maid Aguas Frescas that are gaining popularity in the Latino community



Mexican driver Daniel Suárez wore the colors of the new Minut e Maid Aguas Frescas during the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500

Discover the initiatives by Coca-Cola and Minute Maid that are aimed at the Latino community

An initiative by Minute Maid Aguas Frescas and Coca-Cola Racing filled Hispanic Heritage Month with color by creating a unique design that could be enjoyed during the 2022 Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500.

Driver Daniel Suárez, the first Mexican to win a NASCAR Car Series race, drove the Chevrolet Camaro no. 99 bearing the striking design of Minute Maid Aguas Frescas in a joint effort to celebrate Hispanic roots and bring together the community in an environment of unity, solidarity and fun.

The car driven by Suárez was not only decorated with eye-catching colors and figures, it also included the three main flavors of Minute Maid Aguas Frescas: Mango, Hibiscus and Strawberry, which have been described as “unique and bold” by Coca-Cola and Minute Maid.

According to Jorge Luzio, director of the Minute Maid beverage group, the company’s Aguas Frescas have been very successful with the Hispanic community, and much of their popularity has been thanks to Gen-Z’s enthusiasm for the beverage, a point in favor of the campaign that was launched during the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, held Sunday, September 25, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.