How Daniel Suárez prepares for race day
The great and splendid Daniel Suárez prepares in every aspect to be on the road when it comes to achive the result that the team hopes they (...)
- Find out Daniel Suárez’s ritual before going out on the race track.
- Nutrition and physical preparation play a crucial role in the driver’s performance.
- Hear what Suárez has to say to his fans!
Wherever he goes, Daniel Suárez always gives his best. For this reason, everytime he goes to Victory Lane is a testament to the Mexican driver’s perseverance and preparation. Find out everything he has to do to be one of the best!
To be a professional racing driver it is necessary to work on discipline and motivation, two characteristics that have made Daniel Suárez stand out since his beginnings in car racing in his native Mexico.
Today, the Trackhouse Racing star has a special routine that consists of getting the right amount of sleep, a balanced diet and personalized physical training so he can perform at his peak.
And, although Suárez is the star of his races, he recognizes the efforts of his entire team of sponsors, such as Coca-Cola and Chevrolet, to make sure he has everything he needs on and off the track — something that has made a difference in his professional life.
The 30-year-old driver says that his NASCAR career would not be possible without the help of his team and sponsors. For this reason, on race days he strives to follow a step-by-step routine that allows him to feel comfortable and safe regardless of what city he’s racing in.
But what does a normal race day look like for Daniel Suárez? Usually, he wakes up early and eats a balanced meal at least two and a half hours before he hits the track.
Physical fitness is also very important and he not only needs to work on his agility and reflexes, he also needs to eat a balanced diet to minimize physical wear and tear during his competitions. To help with this, he also has special clothing with a hose integrated into the torso area which regulates his temperature, especially in cities where the weather isn’t optimal for drivers.
Along with excellent physical and mental preparation, Daniel Suárez recognizes that fans play an important role in motivating him. They always give him their support before, during and after races and he dedicates a special time to grant interviews, give autographs and take pictures with all of them. Learn more about Daniel Suárez in Mundo Motor!