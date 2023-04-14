Daniel Medrano was arrested for murder and got out on bail.

He killed another man during a robbery.

The community in Houston, Texas is furious with the judge for granting bail. Daniel Medrano entered the legal system in Houston, Texas for two shooting homicides committed during violent robberies. His story has outraged the community. The 20-year-old man committed a brutal crime. He was arrested, released on bail by a judge and used his freedom to kill another man six months later. Daniel Medrano was charged with two counts of capital murder which, under the Texas Penal Code, could get him the death penalty. The community of Spring Branch is upset that the judge released him after his first murder. Daniel Medrano killed two people in less than 6 months The case documents, consulted by MundoNow, reveal details of Daniel Medrano’s criminal history and it is unprecedented in Texas. Medrano is accused of the shooting death of Jordan Cappuchino, 20, and Joel Villarreal, 43. Both murders were committed during robberies. Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) arrested Daniel Medrano in September 2022 and April 2023. HPD has not officially commented on his second murder.

Daniel Medrano was arrested for killing Jordan Cappuchino On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., residents of the Spring Branch Central neighborhood called 911 to report a man who had crashed his car into a tree. HPD officers responded to the call. When police arrived they found that the driver of the vehicle had lost control because he had been shot from another vehicle, according to the young people with him. The dead man was identified as Jordan Cappuchino. Daniel Medrano’s name had not come up yet.

It all started with the theft of a gold chain Detectives from the HPD Homicide Division took up the case and discovered that Jordan Cappuchino was with other friends moments before the shooting outside the Houston Volcano bar at 415 West Little York Road. Then Daniel Medrano and his accomplices arrived. A modified wide-tire Ford F-250 pickup truck approached the group outside the Houston Volcano. One of Jordan Cappuchino’s friends was wearing a gold chain with various precious stones around his neck. The chain is valued at $7,000. Medrano and his accomplices stole the chain at gunpoint.

The killer was armed with a semi-automatic rifle The occupants of the Ford F-250 truck, including Daniel Medrano, got out of the vehicle armed with rifles and pointed their guns at the boys outside the bar. One of the newcomers noticed the valuable gold chain belonging to Jordan Capuchino’s friend and tore it off him. Daniel Medrano and the other occupants of the Ford F-250 got into the truck with the chain and sped away. However, Jordan Cappuchino and his friends got into their car and sped off to catch up with the robbers. During the chase, Daniel Medrano fired his rifle and killed Cappuchino.

Why did Judge Danilo Lacayo release Medrano? Detectives from the HPD Homicide Division obtained video images from the security cameras at the Houston Volcano and thanks to them, they were able to identify Daniel Medrano as one of the four thieves who murdered Jordan Cappuchino. He was arrested and charged with capital murder. Daniel Medrano was arrested on September 20, 2022 and appeared before Judge Danilo Lacayo of the Harris County 182nd Criminal District Court. For some reason that the judge has not explained so far, he decided to grant him bail, despite the felony charge.

Joel Villarreal was murdered during another robbery The second shooting homicide involving Daniel Medrano occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, when residents and businesses in the Spring Branch neighborhood called 911 at 6:45 p.m. to report a brutal shooting. Medrano, along with his accomplice Andrés Lara, robbed 7550 Long Point Road, where there is a tortilla shop, a seafood restaurant, a smoke shop and an apartment complex. The shots caused chaos and terror.

Neighbors were shocked by the shooting HPD officers went to the scene of the shooting involving Andrés Lara and Daniel Medrano, although their names were not known at the time, and found Joel Villarreal lying in a parking lot in the small shopping center badly wounded. The man was killed while trying to stop the thieves. Houston Fire Department (HFD) paramedics attended the scene of the shooting to assist Joel Villarreal. Paramedics took him to an area hospital but he died in the emergency room.

Daniel Medrano is arrested for another murder Thanks to security cameras at the businesses, detectives from the HPD Homicide Division recovered images of Andrés Lara moments before committing the robbery. Upon identifying and monitoring Lara, the detectives could not believe it when they discovered that his accomplice was none other than Daniel Medrano. On Thursday, April 6, 2023, detectives surprised Andrés Lara and Daniel Medrano and arrested them on charges of the capital murder of Joel Villarreal. Medrano is in a Harris County cell. Paradoxically, once again the same judge who freed him will hear this case too.