Daniel Bisogno is caught kissing his new boyfriend (PHOTO)

Daniel Bisogno has a hot new boyfriend.

The presenter shows off his new man.

He’s only 25 years old and he’s an architect. Daniel Bisogno was caught with a man who appears to be his new boyfriend and he’s sparked controversy again because he looks so young. Daniel was seen on social media looking very affectionate with a young man who, according to some media, is his new partner. Mexican Ventaneando presenter, Daniel Bisogno, has been in the eye of the hurricane on several occasions, after coming out, despite having been in a relationship with Andrea Escalona. He has often been criticized for hiding his boyfriends. Daniel Bisogno has a hot young boyfriend According to TV Notas, cameras caught 49-year-old presenter Daniel Bisogno with a much younger man. They were holding hands and kissing, so it seems clear this is his new boyfriend. A source close to Daniel has revealed that the name of the alleged new boyfriend is Axel and he is only 25 years old. It has also been revealed that the young man is an architect. Apparently they met through mutual friends earlier this year and there was immediate chemistry.

“He is excited again” Last November Bisogno broke up with his previous boyfriend and the same source said he’s very excited: “My good friend Dany is excited once again, after his breakup with Jesus last November,” he said according to El Imparcial. Throughout his career as a host, Bisogno has been criticized for not appearing with his boyfriends, despite the fact that he had been caught on camera kissing other men. Now everything seems to indicate that this is changing and he’s no longer hiding.

He just broke up with his ex His ex is Jesús Castillo, who is approximately 25 years old. Last year there was some controversy when a video circulated on social media where Bisogno was seen with Jesús at a theater. The video wasn’t compromising but it sparked speculation about whether they were a couple. Then it was revealed that the Ventaneando presenter’s new boyfriend is only 25 years old. “Let’s say that it does take him a year or so. He’s 25, he’s young, but what I have seen is that he’s super focused, he’s from a good family and things are fine with that. Neither Axel or Daniel, cares much about age,” said the source.

Does he like to be in control? The source also said that Daniel likes to be with young people for “control” and he has no problem paying for things. “That’s why he has lost so much weight, he fixes his face. He’s vain because he has to look good.” People began commenting about the new couple on social media: “His name is AXEL, he’s 25 years old and he’s an architect. They have been in a relationship for 3 months now and apparently he has already forgotten his ex JESUS. The 24-year age difference has not been a problem until now and BISOGNO is already showing off his new DOLL in the gay clubs in the pink zone,” Dona Carmelita tweeted.