Daniel Arenas says that the Virgin of Guadalupe ‘appeared’ to him

Daniel Arenas describes a religious encounter.

He says the Virgin of Guadalupe appeared to him.

He reveals his strong faith.

Colombian actor Daniel Arenas shared a moving religious experience that he had.

Arenas, known for his powerful faith, revealed that he experienced a divine encounter with the Virgin of Guadalupe.

People en Español reports the actor shared the details of this transcendental experience that has reaffirmed his faith.

“We know that she is someone very special to many. The Virgin appeared to me,» Arenas said with gratitude.

DANIEL ARENAS AND THE VIRGIN OF GUADALUPE

Daniel Arenas’ detailed account reveals the intensity of the sacred moment he experienced.

The incident took place in a cafeteria where Daniel Arenas had been eating, an instant that turned spiritual.

Upon receiving his receipt, the actor put away his belongings and, without ever dreaming this could happen, he saw the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

This unexpected appearance marked the beginning of a deep connection that he has had with her ever since.