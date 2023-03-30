What are the dangers of melatonin supplements for children?

What are the dangers of giving melatonin to children? Melatonin is a hormone produced by the body that helps regulate sleep and the circadian cycle. In recent years, melatonin has become a popular over-the-counter supplement to help people with sleep problems. However, it is important to note that melatonin is not appropriate for everyone, especially children.

Melatonin is a hormone that can interfere with a growing child’s development. Children’s melatonin levels are naturally higher than adults and adding more melatonin to their bodies can throw off their hormonal balance and cause unwanted side effects. Melatonin can also interact with other hormones in the body, which can affect normal growth and development, especially in children. Here are four things to be aware of!

Melatonin can be beneficial to help children get a restful sleep, but its use should always be monitored by a doctor. Your pediatrician will tell you the proper dose and keep an eye out for any side effects or negative reactions in your child.

For children between 3 and 5 years, a maximum of 2 mg of melatonin daily is recommended. For children 6 to 12 years, the recommended maximum is 3 mg daily, while for adolescents, the amount is 5 mg. Excessive or prolonged use could cause side effects such as headaches and dizziness.