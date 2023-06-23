Dancer and choreographer Rosita Palmer dies in Puerto Rico.

The 79-year-old Menudo choreographer had been ill.

Her son confirmed the sad news.

Dancer and choreographer Rosita Palmer dies. Show business is in mourning once again after a renowned dancer, who also worked with Menudo, has died. Her family confirmed the sad news.

According to initial reports, after breaking her hip and contracting COVID-19 in the hospital, dancer Rosita Palmer then contracted a bacterial infection and returned to the hospital where she had been treated for three months.

Beloved dancer and Menudo choreographer Rosita Palmer dies

Rosita Palmer passed away on Tuesday June 20 at the age of 79. The sad news was confirmed by her son Rafael Nadal and her daughter-in-law Inés Quintero Narváez. They stated that she died at 11:00 am local time at the San Juan Metropolitan Hospital in Puerto Rico.

«She was very good. She had a fall in a nursing home where she broke her hip. We took her to the hospital and, although she came out of the operation well, when we brought her home we realized that she had COVID and that she had developed a bacterial infection. She had been in intubated in intensive care for three months at the Metropolitan Hospital. She was revived about four times, it has been a very intense period,» Rosita Palmer’s daughter-in-law told El Nuevo Día.