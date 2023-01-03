Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle.

The NFL player is hospitalized in critical condition.

What we know so far. Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Last night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, prompting the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly faded in importance after a terrifying scene played out in front of a national television audience. Now, the NFL player's condition has been revealed. Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Bills said in a statement. Damar Hamlin is in critical condition Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest on the field following what appeared to be a routine tackle, officials said. The incident caused the crucial game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to be suspended. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the team explained in a statement. "He is currently sedated and his condition is critical," they indicated according to Associated Press.

Why his injury became so serious In a chilling scene, Hamlin received CPR on the field, reported ESPN. He was surrounded by his teammates, some of whom were in tears. He was injured in a tackle with receiver Tee Higgins in an apparently routine incident that didn't seem unusually violent. The AP said the NFL announced Hamlin's condition shortly after he was taken to the hospital, but neither the league nor the hospital has released any further details on the 24-year-old's condition. The team's statement was made public before their flight landed in Buffalo early Tuesday. At the moment it is unknown what will happen. On the play in which Hamlin was injured, Higgins stepped up with his right shoulder and hit the defensive back square in the chest. Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins' shoulders and helmet to drag him to the ground. The safety got up quickly, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and about three seconds later, collapsed onto his back and lay motionless.

Damar Hamlin received CPR on the field Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics and was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His teammate Stefon Diggs later went to the hospital. About 100 Bills fans and some Bengals fans gathered a block from the ER entrance, some holding candles. Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president, told reporters during a video call Tuesday that the league had no plans for the game at this time, adding that Hamlin's health was the main concern. An ambulance rolled onto the field four minutes after his collapse as some of the players embraced, including Buffalo quarterbacks Josh Allen and Cincinnati quarterbacks Joe Burrow, the AP reported.

Why did it take so long to suspend the game? It took the NFL about an hour after Hamlin's collapse to officially suspend play because league executives were gathering information and communicating with referee Shawn Smith, the coaches of both teams, and the NFL Players Association. Hamilton collapsed at 8:55 p.m., and when he was taken away 19 minutes later after what seemed like an eternity, his teammates gathered to pray. A few minutes later, the game was suspended and the players slowly left the field for the locker rooms, where they waited for news. "I've never seen anything like this since I was playing," Troy Vincent, a former cornerback and NFL executive, said in a conference call early Tuesday morning. "I immediately put myself in the position of a player, how do you resume the game after seeing a traumatic event in front of you?" Hamlin's uniform was cut while he was receiving medical attention. ESPN television reported in its broadcast that he had been put on oxygen, the Associated Press reported.