Damar Hamlin is awake and doctors give an update on his condition (PHOTOS)
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field and has been hospitalized since. Hamlin finally woke up and doctors report on his status.
- Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.
- The Buffalo Bills safety has been hospitalized since last week.
- Hamlin finally woke up and doctors report on his status.
Last Monday during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in week 17 of Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Bills safety made a rough tackle, got up and then immediately lost consciousness.
After being revived on the field and rushed to the hospital, Hamlin has been sedated and intubated in the hospital. He’s finally awake and breathing on his own.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle. The safety collided with Tee Higgins who received a pass from Joe Burrow. After interrupting the Bengals’ play, Hamlin and Higgins got up from the ground, but Hamlin immediately suffered cardiac arrest.
Medical assistance raced on to the field and the player was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Hamlin reportedly received CPR before the ambulance arrived. The scene shocked everyone.
Hamlin was hospitalized
After tackling Higgins, the Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest. Commissioner Roger Goodell explained, “Damar went into cardiac arrest and was quickly resuscitated by club doctors and independent medical staff.”
Damar Hamlin was reportedly stabilized on the pitch by the medical team present before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a level one trauma center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
Damar Hamlin finally wakes up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown marked improvement in the past 24 hours, doctors say. After three days of being in intensive care, he has finally opened his eyes and the first thing he asked was who won the game. A doctor responded, “You won the game of life.”
The Buffalo Bills issued a release explaining that though Hamlin is still in critical condition, he shows signs of improvement. “Although he remains critically ill, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills explained. “His lungs continue to heal and he is showing signs of improvement.”
How is Damar Hamlin doing?
Following the news that Damar Hamlin has woken up, his team released a statement about his condition. However, they are not the only ones to speak about Damar Hamlin’s condition. One of his teammates tweeted about him.
Buffalo Bills rookie Kair Elam posted a message on his twitter account about Hamlin’s condition, “Our boy is improving, he is awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thanks God. Keep up your prayers. All the love to 3.”