Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The Buffalo Bills safety has been hospitalized since last week.

Hamlin finally woke up and doctors report on his status.

Last Monday during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in week 17 of Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Bills safety made a rough tackle, got up and then immediately lost consciousness.

After being revived on the field and rushed to the hospital, Hamlin has been sedated and intubated in the hospital. He’s finally awake and breathing on his own.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle. The safety collided with Tee Higgins who received a pass from Joe Burrow. After interrupting the Bengals’ play, Hamlin and Higgins got up from the ground, but Hamlin immediately suffered cardiac arrest.

Medical assistance raced on to the field and the player was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Hamlin reportedly received CPR before the ambulance arrived. The scene shocked everyone.