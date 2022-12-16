Authorities report fatalities and damage caused by tornadoes in the US

Authorities report damage caused by tornadoes in the US.

At least three people were killed in the storms.

Travel conditions remain hazardous. TORNADO DAMAGE! Severe weather hit several areas of the county and damage continues to be recorded after tornadoes tore through several communities. There were smashed cars, damaged houses, people trapped inside homes, power outages and even deaths. The bad weather has continued since the beginning of the week when meteorologists warned that a winter storm was expected to spread through various parts of the country and bring rain, strong winds and snowfall. Soon after, they announced tornadoes in several places. STORMS AND TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN THE US After a series of tornadoes and a major winter storm that hit various parts of the northern United States, it was reported that around 30 million people suffered property destruction and were warned to avoid leaving their homes, according to USA Today. In the latest updates, they noted that at least three people had been killed by tornadoes in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Among the details that were released, they stressed that dozens of injured had to be treated.

Where did the deaths occur? A volatile storm that swept across the United States spawned tornadoes, credited with killing at least three people in Louisiana and the severe weather threatened neighboring southern states through Wednesday night, The Associated Press reported. To the north, the massive storm system created blizzard-like conditions across the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into the Appalachians and New England. The winter blast dumped more than two feet (60 centimeters) of snow across parts of South Dakota, the AP reported.

Difficult to access affected areas? About 280 miles (450 kilometers) away in northern Louisiana, it took hours for authorities to find the bodies of a mother and her son who were missing after a tornado ripped through their trailer home in Keithville, a rural community near Shreveport, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Likewise, on Facebook, the County Sheriff’s Office of Caddo Parish, reported that they were working to recover injured people and also announced fatalities after the tornado hit the area. For the moment, the public is urged to follow instructions from the authorities.

Wednesday's forecast called for more severe storms and additional tornadoes were expected in an area of ​​the Gulf Coast region populated by nearly 3 million people from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama. More damaging weather was also possible on the Florida peninsula, reported The Associated Press. In Union Parish, in northern Louisiana, near the Arkansas line, Farmerville Mayor John Crow said a tornado on Tuesday night severely damaged an apartment complex where 50 families lived, bulldozing a neighboring trailer park with about 10 houses.

Digital platforms served to keep the population informed about the floods that occurred in various parts of Mississippi due to the heavy rains that hit the state and caused damage to various properties. The Hattiesburg Police Department showed images of the damage. "TRAFFIC ALERT: The Gordon's Creek area is flooded, also at West Front Street and Hardy in downtown Hattiesburg. Avoid area, turn around, don't drown," Hattiesburg Police reported. "Flooded roadway at West 7th Street and McLaurin Street," they tweeted.