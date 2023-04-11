Dalai Lama is harshly criticized for leaked video where he’s kissing a little boy.

The spiritual leader publicly apologized.

The video has caused outrage.

The Dalai Lama apologizes after a video of him kissing a little boy is leaked. The Dalai Lama spoke on Monday after a video surfaced showing him kissing a child on the lips. He released a statement on his official website saying, “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The incident occurred at a public event in February at Dharamsala’s Tsuglakhang temple, where the 87-year-old exiled leader lives. The Dalai Lama was taking to questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him, the Associated Press reported.

According to The Washington Post, the Dalai Lama invites the boy up to the platform where he was sitting. In the video, he points to his cheek, after which the boy kisses and hugs him.

The Dalai Lama then asks the boy to kiss him on the lips. Then he sticks out his tongue and says, “And suck my tongue.” The boy sticks out his own tongue and steps forward as the audience laughs. This has caused enormous controversy on social media.