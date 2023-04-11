Disturbing! Dalai Lama apologizes after leaked video of him asking a little boy to “suck my tongue”
The Dalai Lama apologizes after a video of him kissing a little boy is leaked. The Dalai Lama spoke on Monday after a video surfaced showing him kissing a child on the lips. He released a statement on his official website saying, “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”
The incident occurred at a public event in February at Dharamsala’s Tsuglakhang temple, where the 87-year-old exiled leader lives. The Dalai Lama was taking to questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him, the Associated Press reported.
According to The Washington Post, the Dalai Lama invites the boy up to the platform where he was sitting. In the video, he points to his cheek, after which the boy kisses and hugs him.
The Dalai Lama then asks the boy to kiss him on the lips. Then he sticks out his tongue and says, “And suck my tongue.” The boy sticks out his own tongue and steps forward as the audience laughs. This has caused enormous controversy on social media.
The video of the Dalai Lama has sparked outrage
The video sparked outrage on social media, where many users condemned the Dalai Lama’s conduct, calling it inappropriate and disturbing. “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.
The Dalai Lama has lived in Dharmsala since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against China in 1959. India considers Tibet part of China, although it accepts Tibetan exiles living there. People have expressed their disappointment with his behavior on social media: “Excuse me, aren’t you supposed to be the DALAI LAMA? If he did that in public, what he does in private,” said one user.
Social media users express their disgust
Despierta América shared a video on Instagram that shows the incident. People have not been shy about voicing their disgust. “Who knows the history that “Mister Peace has.” “What excuse or ‘apology’, how many things do you not open up to the children around you?” “Do they call one of those characters holiness?”
“And justice will not get a hand on him? This is a crime.” “This type of reprehensible act is unheard of.” “Most likely the life of that child was traumatized! That child was terrified, when he hugged him the first time he was so happy and then he was no longer comfortable, let’s NOT Normalize these acts.”