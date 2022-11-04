Cynthia Klitbo reacts to her ex, Juan Vidal, and Niurka’s breakup (VIDEO)

“I am incapable of attacking another woman” “I am incapable of attacking another woman. I have not attacked her, nor will I ever attack her, because I believe in female sisterhood and that women have to support each other. I know that deep down she must not be having a good time. The only thing I wish for her is that she finds a person that she really deserves,” Cynthia Klitbo reiterated in the interview with DPM. “Despite the fact that sometimes she’s crazy and busted, the truth is that she is a very dedicated and very passionate woman. I’m not going to say call me if you need something, but my respects as always for all women above anything else,” she concluded

“I actually feel a lot of compassion for him” On the other hand, Cynthia Klitbo spoke about her ex Juan Vidal before the DPM cameras: “I actually feel a lot of compassion for him, because this goes beyond his person. When you have a psychological problem your loneliness is greater than that of any woman.” “I wish with all my heart that one day he can go to therapy, because he needs to know that he can become a better person. And I’m not saying that he’s a bad person, but I feel sympathy for him, this is all I can say,” concluded Cynthia to DPM.

Cynthia Klitbo took legal action against Juan Vidal Finally, it is necessary to remember that Cynthia Klitbo at some point decided to take legal action against Vidal. In addition, according to TV Notas, the actress reported having been emotionally abused by the actor. She also said he embezzled money from her. According to People en Español, Niurka Marcos decided to defend Juan Vidal from Klitbo’s accusations when they were dating: “That’s why she’s going down the drain and that’s why the audience is exposing all your shit.” Click here to see the complete interview with Cynthia Klitbo and her opinion on the breakup of Juan Vidal and Niurka Marcos.