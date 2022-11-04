Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Cynthia Klitbo reacts to her ex, Juan Vidal, and Niurka’s breakup (VIDEO)

Cynthia Klitbo reacts to her ex, Juan Vidal, and Niurka’s breakup (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
FOTO: Mezcalent
  • The Mexican actress gave her opinion about Juan Vidal and Niurka.
  • Is the love between Juan Vidal and Niurka over?
  • Cynthia Klitbo reacts to her ex’s breakup.

It was recently confirmed by Niurka that her relationship with Dominican actor Juan Vidal had ended. Now, Cynthia Klitbo reacts to the breakup of her ex and the always controversial Niurka. We’ve got all the details.

Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbo, who was in a relationship with Juan Vidal, offered her opinion regarding the recent breakup of his controversial relationship with Niurka Marcos. Their romance began while they were living together on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos.

Cynthia Klitbo Juan Vidal and Niurka’s breakup

Cynthia Klitbo reacts to the breakup of her ex Juan Vidal and the controversial Niurka
PHOTO: Youtube video capture

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante of De Primera Mano (DPM), Cynthia Klitbo decided to break her silence and also reiterate that she did not intend to speak ill of Niurka. On the contrary, she was trying to empathize with her since she must be suffering after the breakup.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

“I’m not going to deny that I was sour. When someone lies to your face it burns. Thank God he paid me (referring her relationship with Juan Vidal which ended on bad terms),” Cynthia told DPM.

“I am incapable of attacking another woman”

Cynthia Klitbo: "I am incapable of assaulting another woman"
PHOTO: Youtube video capture

“I am incapable of attacking another woman. I have not attacked her, nor will I ever attack her, because I believe in female sisterhood and that women have to support each other. I know that deep down she must not be having a good time. The only thing I wish for her is that she finds a person that she really deserves,” Cynthia Klitbo reiterated in the interview with DPM.

“Despite the fact that sometimes she’s crazy and busted, the truth is that she is a very dedicated and very passionate woman. I’m not going to say call me if you need something, but my respects as always for all women above anything else,” she concluded

“I actually feel a lot of compassion for him”

"I actually feel very sorry for him"
PHOTO: Capture TV Notes website

On the other hand, Cynthia Klitbo spoke about her ex Juan Vidal before the DPM cameras: “I actually feel a lot of compassion for him, because this goes beyond his person. When you have a psychological problem your loneliness is greater than that of any woman.”

“I wish with all my heart that one day he can go to therapy, because he needs to know that he can become a better person. And I’m not saying that he’s a bad person, but I feel sympathy for him, this is all I can say,” concluded Cynthia to DPM.

Cynthia Klitbo took legal action against Juan Vidal

Cynthia Klitbo at some point decided to take legal action against Vidal
PHOTO: Infobae website capture

Finally, it is necessary to remember that Cynthia Klitbo at some point decided to take legal action against Vidal. In addition, according to TV Notas, the actress reported having been emotionally abused by the actor. She also said he embezzled money from her.

According to People en Español, Niurka Marcos decided to defend Juan Vidal from Klitbo’s accusations when they were dating: “That’s why she’s going down the drain and that’s why the audience is exposing all your shit.” Click here to see the complete interview with Cynthia Klitbo and her opinion on the breakup of Juan Vidal and Niurka Marcos.

Etiquetas:
Celebrities
Entertainment
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT