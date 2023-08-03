CVS Health announces it will lay off thousands of employees

CVS Health announced it will lay off thousands of employees.

The move is an attempt to cut costs.

Primarily non-customer facing positions will be affected.

CVS Health announced on Tuesday, August 1, that they will lay off 5,000 employees.

The news comes after they announced the closure of some of their stores in the US.

CVS Health explained the reason for the layoffs and which roles would be affected.

