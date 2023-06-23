CVS shutters another location after warning of mass closures earlier this year
CVS shutters another store after warning of mass closures. The latest location to be affected is in Brookfield, Illinois.
- CVS shutters another store after warning of mass closures.
- The latest location to be affected is in Brookfield, Illinois.
- The pharmacy chain reveals which other stores will be affected by mass closures.
CVS shutters another store after warning of mass closures earlier this year. Another major chain has decided to close its doors to thousands of customers, much like Walmart’s downsizing. This time CVS shoppers will be affected.
One of the biggest drug store chains in the US is continuing to downsize after announcing there would be several closures earlier this year. Customers in Brookfield, Illinois are encouraged to transfer their prescriptions in the next few weeks.
CVS closes Illinois location
CVS had warned it would be closing roughly 300 stores a year until 2024. It is worth mentioning that this has not been the only franchise affected, as Walmart, Aldi, Old Navy and even several fast food restaurants have taken similar measures.
The drug store is closing a location in Brookfield, Illinois, about 15 miles west of Chicago, according to The Sun. A local employee confirmed that everything in the grocery section in that store is half price right now.
CVS is reducing its footprint in the US
A spokesperson for CVS told The Sun that they weigh multiple factors when closing a specific store, including «maintaining access to pharmacy services» so that its regular customers are not affected as much by the store’s decision.
«Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations,» the company noted.