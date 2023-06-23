CVS shutters another store after warning of mass closures.

The latest location to be affected is in Brookfield, Illinois.

The pharmacy chain reveals which other stores will be affected by mass closures.

CVS shutters another store after warning of mass closures earlier this year. Another major chain has decided to close its doors to thousands of customers, much like Walmart’s downsizing. This time CVS shoppers will be affected.

One of the biggest drug store chains in the US is continuing to downsize after announcing there would be several closures earlier this year. Customers in Brookfield, Illinois are encouraged to transfer their prescriptions in the next few weeks.

CVS closes Illinois location

CVS had warned it would be closing roughly 300 stores a year until 2024. It is worth mentioning that this has not been the only franchise affected, as Walmart, Aldi, Old Navy and even several fast food restaurants have taken similar measures.

The drug store is closing a location in Brookfield, Illinois, about 15 miles west of Chicago, according to The Sun. A local employee confirmed that everything in the grocery section in that store is half price right now.