Curvy nurse in tight uniform becomes a sensation on TikTok

Nurse sets networks on fire by wearing tight uniform on TikTok. Erika Díaz defends herself against criticism for showing her great attributes.

A nurse sets TikTok on fire with her tight uniform. Erika Díaz defends herself against criticism for showing her curves. People criticize her and she explains why she does it.

Erika Diaz is a voluptuous young nurse in Texas who has become a sensation, and sparked criticism, on TikTok because of her form-fitting scrubs. Although there is nothing revealing about what she's wearing, the way she fills out her uniform has people saying it's inappropriate.

Just as many young women in various professions have done, Diaz decided to share several videos of herself at work on her personal account. She is a nurse with two jobs, a volunteer and a student.

ERIKA DIAZ IS TIRED OF RUMORS AND CRITICISM

She says it is unfair that she's criticized just because she has a nice physique. Although she is very petite, she has disproportionately large breasts that some now say must be fake.

Tired of the negative comments, young Erika Díaz decided to speak out and defend herself against all the insults and rumors about her, her body and the way she dresses. She says that there is nothing wrong with it. However, those who have seen her videos say it's inappropriate for her to go to a hospital like that.

ERIKA DIAZ DELETED THE VIDEOS BUT THEY WERE RESHARED

Her TikTok handle is @erikamdiaz and, a few days ago, she shared some videos showing off her enviable figure. After receiving so much criticism, she decided to delete them. However, user Lupita Murillo rescued some of them.

Erika Diaz has thousands of views on her account and dozens of videos in which she shows off her figure and her attributes, so criticism does't seem to have decreased her stats on the platform. On the contrary, it can serve as advertising to get more followers or fans.

WHAT DID THE NURSE IN THE TIGHT UNIFORM SAY ON TIKTOK?

After denying rumors that her breasts are fake or the result of surgery, the young woman, who has shown off her body on her account, said the following: "Some people just have a problem with my body (…), I'm short and small. You can say my body is fake all you want, it's not. Ask me about my back problems."

She often shows her curves on TikTok and she says: "I have 2 jobs, I am a volunteer and I'm still studying. I'm dedicating my life to the improvement of others and the opinions of others are irrelevant," according to Milenio.

SHE POSED IN A SEXY BIKINI

In another video that got people stirred up, she's sitting in a brown bikini with her hair loose. Many followers were happy to see her in a swimsuit, while others insisted it's unprofessional.

True or not, the criticism is there, the controversy grows because many people say her outfits are not appropriate for a professional who cares for sick patients.

With information from Milenio, El Heraldo, ADN America.