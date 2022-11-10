Curvy nurse in tight uniform becomes a sensation on TikTok

A nurse sets TikTok on fire with her tight uniform.

Erika Díaz defends herself against criticism for showing her curves.

People criticize her and she explains why she does it.

Erika Diaz is a voluptuous young nurse in Texas who has become a sensation, and sparked criticism, on TikTok because of her form-fitting scrubs. Although there is nothing revealing about what she’s wearing, the way she fills out her uniform has people saying it’s inappropriate.

Just as many young women in various professions have done, Diaz decided to share several videos of herself at work on her personal account. She is a nurse with two jobs, a volunteer and a student.

ERIKA DIAZ IS TIRED OF RUMORS AND CRITICISM

She says it is unfair that she’s criticized just because she has a nice physique. Although she is very petite, she has disproportionately large breasts that some now say must be fake.

Tired of the negative comments, young Erika Díaz decided to speak out and defend herself against all the insults and rumors about her, her body and the way she dresses. She says that there is nothing wrong with it. However, those who have seen her videos say it’s inappropriate for her to go to a hospital like that.