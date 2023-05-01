Ground cumin recalled due to Salmonella risk
A ground cumin recall is issued in 15 states. Lipari foods discovered potential Salmonella contamination. The Cumin was sold in tubs.
Contaminated food items continue to be an issue. This time Lipari Foods is pulling tubs of ground cumin from shelves due to a risk they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the recall on April 20. So far the product is known to have been sold in 15 states.
The tubs of cumin were sold in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
What should consumers do?
Customers who have purchased a tub of ground cumin with the lot number: 220914601, should immediately discard it.
Lipari immediately alerted consumers to the problem affecting six-ounce containers that were distributed with a generic label reading, “Distributed by Lipari Foods.”
What are the risks of consuming tainted cumin?
Salmonella can cause serious illness with symptoms including: fever, nausea, vomiting and even bloody stool.
Anyone who has purchased the affect product should return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am to 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday.