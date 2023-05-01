Search

Ground cumin recalled due to Salmonella risk

Ground cumin recalled due to Salmonella risk

By 
  • A ground cumin recall is issued in 15 states.
  • Lipari foods discovered potential Salmonella contamination.
  • The Cumin was sold in tubs.

Contaminated food items continue to be an issue. This time Lipari Foods is pulling tubs of ground cumin from shelves due to a risk they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the recall on April 20. So far the product is known to have been sold in 15 states.

Ground cumin recall due to Salmonella risk

They issue a recall of spices due to the risk of Salmonella
PHOTO: FDA

The FDA reports that a recall was issued in 15 states after tubs of ground cumin were found to possibly contain Salmonella. Lipari Foods issued the voluntary recall on April 20.

The tubs of cumin were sold in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

What should consumers do?

These are the 15 states affected by the Salmonella spice recall
PHOTO: FDA

Customers who have purchased a tub of ground cumin with the lot number: 220914601, should immediately discard it.

Lipari immediately alerted consumers to the problem affecting six-ounce containers that were distributed with a generic label reading, “Distributed by Lipari Foods.”

What are the risks of consuming tainted cumin?

What risks does consuming it represent?
PHOTO: Twitter

Salmonella can cause serious illness with symptoms including: fever, nausea, vomiting and even bloody stool.

Anyone who has purchased the affect product should return it to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am to 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

Today
National
