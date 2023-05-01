A ground cumin recall is issued in 15 states.

Lipari foods discovered potential Salmonella contamination.

The Cumin was sold in tubs.

Contaminated food items continue to be an issue. This time Lipari Foods is pulling tubs of ground cumin from shelves due to a risk they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the recall on April 20. So far the product is known to have been sold in 15 states.

Ground cumin recall due to Salmonella risk

The FDA reports that a recall was issued in 15 states after tubs of ground cumin were found to possibly contain Salmonella. Lipari Foods issued the voluntary recall on April 20.

The tubs of cumin were sold in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.