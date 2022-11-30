Cristiano Ronaldo had an odd moment at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Portugal star took something out of his shorts and did the unthinkable.

“WTF are you doing Ronaldo?”

The star of the Portugal team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made his debut at the World Cup Qatar with a historic goal that few have achieved. However, in that same match against Ghana the soccer player left fans baffled by doing something truly bizarre.

It was after Portugal’s win over Ghana that the CR7 footballer was caught on camera pulling something out of his pants and chewing on it. The images sparked consternation among fans, as many wonder what the player had in his shorts.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulls something out of his shorts during the World Cup

The video has gone viral on social media, where many fans reacted to what the former striker of Manchester United did in the middle of the World Cup match. Footage shows the Portugal captain rummaging in his shorts for a few seconds before pulling something out and putting it in his mouth.

So far it is not known exactly what the striker put in his mouth, however users had divided opinions. Many questioned CR7 for doing such a thing. And there were those who defended him.