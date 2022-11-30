The strange moment when Cristiano Ronaldo takes something out of his shorts and eats it (VIDEO)
Cristiano Ronaldo had an odd moment at the World Cup in Qatar. The Portugal star took something out of his shorts and did the unthinkable.
The star of the Portugal team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made his debut at the World Cup Qatar with a historic goal that few have achieved. However, in that same match against Ghana the soccer player left fans baffled by doing something truly bizarre.
It was after Portugal’s win over Ghana that the CR7 footballer was caught on camera pulling something out of his pants and chewing on it. The images sparked consternation among fans, as many wonder what the player had in his shorts.
The video has gone viral on social media, where many fans reacted to what the former striker of Manchester United did in the middle of the World Cup match. Footage shows the Portugal captain rummaging in his shorts for a few seconds before pulling something out and putting it in his mouth.
So far it is not known exactly what the striker put in his mouth, however users had divided opinions. Many questioned CR7 for doing such a thing. And there were those who defended him.
One of the best soccer players on the planet has left fans aghast. “What was Ronaldo chewing on?” “WTF are you doing Ronaldo?” “Cristiano Ronaldo makes Joachim Low very proud.” “What is Ronaldo eating?” Some users commented.
Similarly, there were those who defended the Portugal star: “People are obsessed with him now and want to find anything to make fun of him or bring him down. When people keep talking about you is when you know you’re the best.” “At least it’s not as bad as that time the German coach smelled his own crap.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE
Joachim Low did something similar
After he was caught red-handed, people immediately brought up something similar that was done by former Germany coach Joachim Low, who was prone to picking his nose in public.
It should be remembered that the World Cup-winning coach was also famous for crotch scratching and finger sniffing, as well as giving Ronaldo a snotty handshake — one of the most bizarre moments in the history of world football.
CR7 record
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score in five World Cups on Thursday by scoring Portugal’s opener against Ghana. The 37-year-old striker scored from 11 meters on 65 minutes to put Portugal ahead in their Group H opener.
Ronaldo has scored at every World Cup since his debut in 2006 in Germany, when he opened his account with a penalty against Iran in the group stage. He closed his participation in South Africa four years later with another goal, the same thing he did in Brazil in 2014. In Russia, he finished with four. In all, he has scored 118 international goals, a record in men's soccer. With information from the AP, The Sun and Daily Mail.