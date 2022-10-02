Cristian de La Fuente breaks his silence after kissing a mystery woman

Cristian de La Fuente decided to explain the video of the kiss.

He claims that it was an accident.

Is Cristian de La Fuente still married? IT WAS A MISTAKE! Cristian de la Fuente comes out to deny rumors of separation after a controversial video leaked where he was “caught” kissing a mystery woman who was not his wife. He said that it was all a simple mistake. Although of course, internet users did not hesitate to talk about what was happening and pointed out that perhaps he was already separated from his wife. The Chilean has been in the eye of the hurricane due to a series of incidents that have marked his life. In recent months he was the victim of a cruel assault where his daughter was also injured. Both of them ended up in the hospital for minor injuries and after that incident, the actor stayed out of the public eye. CRISTIAN DE LA FUENTE BREAKS HIS SILENCE Chilean actor, Cristian de La Fuente, talked in a recent interview about the kiss that sparked fury on social media. Speaking with Carlos Adyan on Telemundo’s En Casa, he revealed what really happened that night and said that it was a simple “mistake” because he was drunk. The actor said that he was with several friends at the time of the incident with the woman and revealed that he is extremely sorry for the video that revealed the alleged infidelity. So far, Angélica Castro has not commented on the incident.

What did De la Fuente say? Cristian de La Fuente explained to Carlos Adyan that he was drunk when the incident occurred and it was the young woman who kissed him. His “mistake” was to not have quickly moved away from the young woman and allowing the situation to continue without realizing that he was being caught on video. “I made a mistake… A girl came up to me, gave me a kiss and I didn’t stop her. She was with a friend, they recorded us and that video came out,” said the actor in the interview with the Telemundo program. The interview went viral on social media.

What is the truth? As if that were not enough, the actor pointed out that he had been drinking too much at the time of the incident and made it clear that he was very sorry for what happened with the unidentified woman. Likewise, De La Fuente explained that he was aware of the damage he was causing his family, due to the social media frenzy it caused. “It is a drunken mistake, a fool. Obviously, I am ashamed and sorry for the damage caused to my family and I’m very sorry. Nothing else, that’s the truth,” Cristian de La Fuente told En Casa. The actor is married to fellow actress Angélica Castro and they have a daughter together. Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente

Was he making excuses? Internet users didn’t hesitate to respond to the actor’s statements, noting that in the clip they could be seen hugging and kissing each other “as if they were a couple”, so they don’t believe his explanation. Other netizens explained that he’s losing his marriage for a simple “insignificant affair”. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “AHA! He was caught in action.” “If he says so… The video shows something different to what he explained. You can see that they were a couple, not that she approached him… It doesn’t seem fair to me to say that it was her and he didn’t stop her.” “’We’re overcoming this together; in family ‘everyone says the same thing.’” “According to him she gave him a simple kiss, we all saw in the video how he hugged and kissed her, losing a 20-year marriage for an affair,” they indicated in the comments. Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente