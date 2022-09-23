The creepy video of a German politician who was misunderstood.

Friedrich Metz sparks fear about the end of the world.

Will September 24 be the end of the world? On social media, thousands of users were frightened when a German politician caused panic during a speech. Apparently, many misunderstood the message and several netizens began to unleash chaos on social media about the supposed end of the world. It was in a Twitter video where politician Friedrich Metz began to give a speech, which was misunderstood by internet users who watched it. Immediately, panic broke out among people who believed that the end of the world will be this week. Did Friedrich Metz reveal what will happen on September 24? According to The Sun, the video sparked some wild conspiracy theories, like how a huge solar flare will hit earth and create tropical cyclones on Saturday. His words were taken to mean doomsday was coming. During the speech, Metz said: “Dear colleagues… September 24, 2022 will be remembered by all of us as a day when we will say: ‘Do I remember exactly where I was…?’” So some users began to speculate about what would happen next Saturday.

It was a misunderstanding Immediately, several netizens began to react to this video that appeared on social media: "What the hell are you planning for September 24, 2022 !!" said a user in the clip, which alerted other followers that watched the video. However, there is no evidence that a global catastrophe is brewing. In addition, his speech has some incoherence, because solar flares are not capable of causing such damage, since they are formed by charged particles from the sun that cause disturbances in the earth's magnetic field, not by cyclones.

He was referring to the war in Ukraine According to The Sun, Friedrich Metz's 'apocalyptic' words referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The politician mistakenly said the month of September instead of the month of February, when the war began. The official transcript of the speech has since been updated to February to correct the error. His words were: "This September 24, 2022 will be a day that we will remember and what we will say about this day in the future is I remember where I was when I received the news of the war in Ukraine."

"Why should they try to scare us?" This misunderstanding unleashed terror on social media where some users thought that the end of the world would be on Saturday: "I'm probably watching too many TikTok videos, but for the first time in my life I'm thinking of buying something before September 24," said a Twitter user. For his part, another netizen added: "I can't help but wonder… WHAT? WHAT IS IT? Why should they try to scare us? What will happen on September 24? What will happen in October? WHAT THE HELL IS IT? Just tell us!"