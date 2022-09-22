Couple gets a bag of cash at the McDonald’s drive thru

Stunned couple finds an unexpected error with their McDonald’s take-out.

Greg told his wife, “You’re not going to believe this.”

They discovered that it was filled thousands of dollars in cash!

A couple from Tennessee was stunned when they got home from a McDonald’s restaurant and checked their order. Instead of finding food they discovered that the bag was filled with thousands of dollars in cash!

Couple leaves McDonald’s with bag full of cash

“My husband opened the bag and found the money inside,” Stacye told News Channel 5. Amazed, Greg said to his wife: “You are not going believe this.”It turns out that a ‘minor’ employee error could have cost the burger chain a fortune.

Instead of giving them their order, they were given cash meant for the bank. “Sure enough, it was their bank deposit money,” confirmed Greg, immediately returned the money. “There is no other way to do things. I could never live with myself,” she added.