Couple gets a bag of cash at the McDonald’s drive thru

A couple from Tennessee was stunned when they got home from a McDonald’s restaurant and checked their order. Instead of finding food they discovered that the bag was filled with thousands of dollars in cash!
Greg and Stacye Terry recently visited their local McDonald’s to order breakfast. They were handed a bag that they thought was their food, but they were in for a huge surprise when they opened it up and found that it contained thousands of dollars in CASH.
“My husband opened the bag and found the money inside,” Stacye told News Channel 5. Amazed, Greg said to his wife: “You are not going believe this.”It turns out that a ‘minor’ employee error could have cost the burger chain a fortune.
Instead of giving them their order, they were given cash meant for the bank. “Sure enough, it was their bank deposit money,” confirmed Greg, immediately returned the money. “There is no other way to do things. I could never live with myself,” she added.
Return the money or keep it?
Faced with such a situation, many people would think twice, but as soon as they discovered the mistake, the considerate couple returned the cash. Stacye told the local media that as soon as they discovered that it was the money from McDonald’s, “my first thing was let’s get in the truck and take it back.”
“We are grateful for this customer and the action they took upon realizing our error,” said the store owner. “We are looking in to why this mistake happened, but what is most important to us is knowing that we are part a community with the values that were evidenced by this person’s actions.”