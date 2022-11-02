Renowned country singer, Patrick Haggerty, dies
Patrick Haggerty died of a stroke. He was the lead singer and guitarist for the 1970 band Lavender Country. His band announced the sad news.
Patrick Haggerty, singer and guitarist for Lavender Country, passed away on Monday, October 31. The band reported his death on their Instagram account. Lavender Country said their lead singer died at home surrounded by his children and his husband.
He was an active member of the AIDS justice organization ACT UP with his husband and ran twice for a city council seat. On occasion, the band got together to play some of their hits and even to compete with another band.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, October 31 Lavender Country posted a statement about their bandmate’s death. “This morning, we lost a great soul. RIP Patrick Haggerty,” the post begins.
The post is accompanied by a photograph of Patrick at one of their concerts and you can see how much the public loved him. They also revealed his cause of death and explained who was with him at the time of his last breath.
How Patrick Haggerty died
“After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity,” the band shared on Facebook. The post was filled with sad comments.
“Really saddened to hear this. Patrick was a true LGBTQ hero, icon and legend.” “Absolutely heartbroken to hear this.” “A true loving pioneer and revolutionary. RIP, communist comrade.” FILED UNDER: Patrick Haggerty Dies
Patrick Haggerty and his husband supported the LGBT community
After his short music career, Haggerty dedicated his life to social justice activism, becoming a passionate advocate for gay rights, anti-racist justice, tenants’ rights, and much more.
In 2014, the group reunited to record again after learning that Paradise of Bachelors was reissuing their debut album. That was their label from the creation of their band until Haggerty’s death.
Lavender Country’s roots
The Washington-based band, made up of friends from the Seattle area, is considered the first openly gay country music band. The group released only one self-titled album with its original lineup, which includes tracks like Come Out Singing and Cryin’ These C**ksucking Tears.
Their 1973 self-titled album was financed and released by Seattle Gay Community Social Services, with funding and production assistance from activist Faygele Ben-Miriam. Only 1,000 copies of the album were pressed at the time of its original release.