Patrick Haggerty, singer and guitarist for Lavender Country, passed away on Monday, October 31. The band reported his death on their Instagram account. Lavender Country said their lead singer died at home surrounded by his children and his husband.

He was an active member of the AIDS justice organization ACT UP with his husband and ran twice for a city council seat. On occasion, the band got together to play some of their hits and even to compete with another band.

