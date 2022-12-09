A beloved country musician has died.

Peter Cooper died at the age of 52 after a severe head injury.

His family confirmed the death through a statement.

Musician Peter Cooper dies. Tragic events continue happening to celebrities and public figures. This year several deaths have occurred in the music world and now a legendary country music artist has passed away too soon.

Peter Cooper, a country musician and producer, died in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury after a terrible fall.

Beloved country musician Peter Cooper dies at 52

In a statement, the artist’s devastated family, confirmed the death of the beloved musician, “It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Peter Cooper passed away in his sleep last night, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury late last week,” they began according to The Sun.

“We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. Please know that they have provided Peter and us with much comfort. We will soon announce details about a celebration of life to take place in early 2023,” the statement concluded. Filed Under: Musician Peter Cooper dies