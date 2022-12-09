Famed country musician, Peter Cooper dies At 52 after suffering a terrible head injury
- A beloved country musician has died.
- Peter Cooper died at the age of 52 after a severe head injury.
- His family confirmed the death through a statement.
Musician Peter Cooper dies. Tragic events continue happening to celebrities and public figures. This year several deaths have occurred in the music world and now a legendary country music artist has passed away too soon.
Peter Cooper, a country musician and producer, died in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury after a terrible fall.
In a statement, the artist’s devastated family, confirmed the death of the beloved musician, “It is with heavy hearts that we let you know that Peter Cooper passed away in his sleep last night, December 6, after suffering a severe head injury late last week,” they began according to The Sun.
"We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. Please know that they have provided Peter and us with much comfort. We will soon announce details about a celebration of life to take place in early 2023," the statement concluded.
Peter Cooper’s brother, Chris spoke to The Tennessean, where he remembered the beloved producer with sweet words, “He was larger than life. He was the cleverest person in every room. He was the best writer in every room. And he was in rooms with some pretty damn smart people,” he noted.
Several of Cooper's colleagues began to send their condolences, including singer-songwriter Travis Tritt who said: "I am saddened to learn of the death of my friend, Peter Cooper. Peter opened shows for me in the early 2000s. He was a tremendous journalist, singer and songwriter. One of my biggest defenders ever. We will miss Peter very much."
Cooper was a successful American musician, producer, and journalist
Record producer and guitarist Kenney Chesney told The Tennessee that Cooper “loved life, songs, stories and dreamers”. According to The Sun, Peter produced music as a solo artist and also made appearances on The Tonight Show and David Letterman, where he played in the band. He also performed alongside songwriter Eric Brace, the founder of Red Beet Records.
Peter Cooper was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 after producing the tribute album titled I Love: Tom T Hall's Songs of Fox Hollow. As if that were not enough, he was also an acclaimed journalist and wrote the obituary for country legend Johnny Cash. See a video here.