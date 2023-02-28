Good news for Pablo Lyle: Could he get out of prison early?
Pablo Lyle could get out of prison early. He must follow strict guidelines for a reduced sentence. How much time will he have to serve?
- Pablo Lyle could get out of prison early.
- He must follow strict guidelines for a reduced sentence.
- How much time will he have to serve?
After Pablo Lyle’s prison sentence was announced, it was revealed that there is a way for Pablo Lyle to get out of prison early. According to the latest reports, his lawyer is fighting to get his sentence reduced.
On February 3, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of probation for punching a man who later died of his injuries. The Mexican actor’s legal team continues to fight for his early release.
PABLO LYLE RECEIVES GOOD NEWS
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle could be getting some good news after revealing that he is looking for a way to shorten his prison sentence. This was announced shortly after Lyle’s transfer to a prison in South Florida was confirmed.
According to Las Estrellas, the actor is expected to spend five to seven weeks in a facility where tests will be carried to determine how dangerous he is. After this, he will be sent to the prison where he will serve the rest of his sentence.
Will Pablo Lyle be able to get of prison early?
Pablo Lyle could spend less than five years in prison. If he complies with strict guidelines, his sentence could be reduced by 15%, according to Las Estrellas. His lawyers are still looking for the most effective way to help him get out of jail early.
If Lyle maintains impeccable conduct and assumes responsibilities within the prison, the authorities could consider shortening his sentence. However, this is not the only way the actor could serve less time.
What are the other options?
If Pablo Lyle disobeys any rules in prison, he must serve the full five years. Upon his release, he must take anger management classes and perform community service, according to Las Estrellas. Although of course, his family is still looking for a way for the Mexican actor to win his freedom.
In fact, lawyers for the Lyle family appealed the actor’s sentence and are waiting for the judge to consider it. For the moment, Pablo Lyle must comply with the court’s orders.
What happens next?
Florida prison authorities reported Lyle’s transfer to the South Florida Reception Center in Miami-Dade County, where he will be interviewed by psychologists and doctors to determine where he will complete his sentence, according to the EFE agency.
Miami media published a startling photo of Lyle upon his arrival at the South Florida Reception Center. His head has been shaved and he’s wearing a gray uniform.