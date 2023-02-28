Good news for Pablo Lyle: Could he get out of prison early?

Pablo Lyle could get out of prison early.

He must follow strict guidelines for a reduced sentence.

How much time will he have to serve?

After Pablo Lyle’s prison sentence was announced, it was revealed that there is a way for Pablo Lyle to get out of prison early. According to the latest reports, his lawyer is fighting to get his sentence reduced.

On February 3, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of probation for punching a man who later died of his injuries. The Mexican actor’s legal team continues to fight for his early release.

PABLO LYLE RECEIVES GOOD NEWS

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle could be getting some good news after revealing that he is looking for a way to shorten his prison sentence. This was announced shortly after Lyle’s transfer to a prison in South Florida was confirmed.

According to Las Estrellas, the actor is expected to spend five to seven weeks in a facility where tests will be carried to determine how dangerous he is. After this, he will be sent to the prison where he will serve the rest of his sentence.