On average, Floridians spend about $1,790 on rent.

Florida is one of the most expensive states to rent in the US.

Find out the average rent in four of the biggest cities in Florida.

Do you know how much it costs to rent a house in Florida? It might surprise you because Florida has some of the highest housing costs and rents in the entire United States. Average rent there is approximately $1,790. However, most residents pay more than that amount.

Find out what the cost of renting a home is in four of the most popular Florida cities and which neighborhoods are most expensive. Of course, prices will always vary depending on the characteristics of the property and the area it is located in.

Miami

You won’t believe how much it costs to rent in the city of Miami! On average, the price of rent in this city is $2,307 for an approximately 887 square foot home. In Miami, only 1% of the population pays less than $1,000 in rent.

Sixty percent of residents who rent a property pay more than $2,000 and these represent 70% of the total population of Florida. The most expensive area to rent in Miami is Brickell Key, with a cost of $3,314. In Ascot Park the rent is around $1,489.