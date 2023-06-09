Mexican comedian Ricardo O’Farrill is reported missing.

Relatives say that he had recently been admitted into a drub rehab clinic.

The comic’s recent strange behavior. Comedian Ricardo O’Farrill is reported missing: Mexican stand-up comic and influencer Ricardo O’Farrill has been attracting attention for a series of controversies. He has been harshly criticized since devoting himself to stand-up comedy. It all started when the Mexican influencer began to attack colleagues and friends in an Instagram live. Now, O’Farrill has been reported missing by authorities and they fear the worst. Comedian Ricardo O’Farrill is reported missing Ricardo O’Farrill has been trending in the last few months after dedicating himself to comedy on social media. The 32-year-old Mexican has become one of the most controversial people on the internet. The young comedian went viral when a video of an Instagram live where he lashed out at fellow comedians and influencers leaked. He was harshly criticized on social media.

What happened? According to Publimetro, Ricardo complained on several occasions that people had tried to have him committed because they ‘feared for his life’. However after being admitted to a drug rehab program, he was reported missing. Journalist Carlos Jimenez tweeted: «They report the disappearance of @richieofarrill_. They claim he’s on a farm. A relative of Ricardo O’Farril went to @FiscaliaCDMX to report that he is missing. @PDI_FGJCDMX began their search. Another relative says that he was admitted to drug rehab clinic in Hidalgo.”

Allegedly his family decided he needed to go to a drug treatment facility The influencer was battling various addictions so his family decided that he should go to rehab. However, a few weeks ago a video of Ricardo O’Farrell yelling profanities and attacking hospital security went viral. Presumed family members took over Ricardo’s Instagram account posting: «We want to inform all of Ricardo’s audience that his family and a close team of professionals are taking care of him and he is well. Thank you very much for all the expressions of support, affection and concern.”

What people say on social media On Twitter, many netizens have shared their opinions about Ricardo O’Farrill’s addiction and mental health issues. Many say he looked really bad: «I could see it coming, he was very bad. I hope it all turns out well,» said one user. Others commented: «If there were practices that violated his rights, that’s bad. If something happened to him, surely it was the son of a b… @MauNieto.» «Well, if he’s hospitalized leave him there, he needs it. But his family must know where he is.» «I did not see that coming.» «I hope you find the peace you need @richieofarrill_.»