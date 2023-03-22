Colorado dentist poisons his wife and ends up behind bars (VIDEO)

An Aurora, Colorado dentist is behind bars.

James Toliver Craig is accused of poisoning his wife.

Their children could be orphaned.

On Sunday, authorities arrested 45-year-old dentist James Toliver Craig and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Angela Craig.

Craig apparently poisoned his wife and then took her to a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. when she began complaining of dizziness and headaches.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Angela Craig’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She was connected to a ventilator so she could breathe artificially in the ICU but she was pronounced brain dead shortly after.