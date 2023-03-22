Colorado dentist poisons his wife and ends up behind bars (VIDEO)
An Aurora, Colorado dentist is behind bars. James Toliver Craig is accused of poisoning his wife. Their children could be orphaned.
- An Aurora, Colorado dentist is behind bars.
- James Toliver Craig is accused of poisoning his wife.
- Their children could be orphaned.
Colorado dentist poisons his wife. The community of Aurora, Colorado is in pain over the murder of a 43-year-old woman who leaves behind six children.
On Sunday, authorities arrested 45-year-old dentist James Toliver Craig and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Angela Craig.
Dentist poisons his wife and ends up behind bars
Craig apparently poisoned his wife and then took her to a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. when she began complaining of dizziness and headaches.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Angela Craig’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She was connected to a ventilator so she could breathe artificially in the ICU but she was pronounced brain dead shortly after.
James Toliver Craig is currently behind bars
FAPD Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said the crime was “a heinous, complex and calculated murder”. He issued an arrest warrant for Craig after doctors disconnected his wife from life support.
Dr. Craig, worked for more than 10 years at the Summerbrook Dental Group, an institution that remembers him as a great professional and an excellent father “of six great children”.
Craig’s friends and colleagues are shocked
This crime has shocked everyone who knew the Craigs since he always appeared to be a normal, calm man and they seemed like a happy couple.
The investigation into Craig is ongoing. Local police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.