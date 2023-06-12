Chronicle: Cobb County police dog dies in hot patrol car with broken air conditioning
Cobb County police dog dies in hot patrol car. The car's air conditioning malfunctioned while the officer was in a training session.
- Every year many children and pets die in hot cars.
Cobb county police dog dies in hot patrol car after AC malfunctions: Many children and animals die each year in hot cars. These kinds of tragedies occur most often in the summer and this year they’ve already begun.
Despite the fact that it is not yet summer, the temperatures some days already exceed 90 degrees and many people don’t realize how quickly temperatures inside cars can rise to lethal levels.
Well, that just happened to a Cobb County law enforcement officer this week. The victim in this tragedy was his K-9 partner. Police dogs are usually treated as equals in the department.
Chase, a Belgian Shepherd brought from Hungary, died after being left for a long period inside the patrol car while his handler, Officer Neill, was undergoing active shooter training at a local high school. Chase stayed inside the vehicle with the air conditioning on.
Something malfunctioned and the AC stopped working
According to reports from local authorities, everything indicates that the vehicle’s air conditioning failed, causing the patrol car to become extremely hot inside. Although the officers were checking their vehicles once an hour during the training session, it wasn’t enough.
By the time the officer returned to his vehicle, Chase was unresponsive. The Cobb Police Department launched an investigation into this tragedy. “[O]ur investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the vehicle system failures that led to this tragedy,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb police spokesman.
Chase was trained to detect drugs and assist in arrests
Authorities told the press that Chase joined the Cobb police K-9 unit in mid-2018 to cover for another police dog who died in the line of fire during an operation in February 2018. A few months later they brought him to the United States. He had extensive experience in narcotics detection. He helped his department make many arrests and recover evidence.
His body is in a Cobb animal shelter where an autopsy will be performed before he is buried with honors. Sad news that should remind us that for nothing in the world we should leave our small children or animals inside parked vehicles. Thanks for reading my Chronicle for today on MundoNow. Until next time.