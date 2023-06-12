Cobb County police dog dies in hot patrol car.

The car’s air conditioning malfunctioned while the officer was in a training session.

Every year many children and pets die in hot cars.

Cobb county police dog dies in hot patrol car after AC malfunctions: Many children and animals die each year in hot cars. These kinds of tragedies occur most often in the summer and this year they’ve already begun.

Despite the fact that it is not yet summer, the temperatures some days already exceed 90 degrees and many people don’t realize how quickly temperatures inside cars can rise to lethal levels.

A Cobb County police dog died in a hot patrol car after the air conditioning malfunctioned

Well, that just happened to a Cobb County law enforcement officer this week. The victim in this tragedy was his K-9 partner. Police dogs are usually treated as equals in the department.

Chase, a Belgian Shepherd brought from Hungary, died after being left for a long period inside the patrol car while his handler, Officer Neill, was undergoing active shooter training at a local high school. Chase stayed inside the vehicle with the air conditioning on.