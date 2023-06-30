Coast Guard recovers likely human remains from the Titan submersible

The Coast Guard announced they have recovered likely human remains from the Titan.

The debris has been brought to the surface a week after the implosion.

The investigation into what happened will continue.

The US Coast Guard reported that it recovered what are likely human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible after bringing the debris to the surface in Canada. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board.

A renowned Titanic expert, an adventurer with world records, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company that organized the expedition to the Titanic wreckage were on the missing submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.

The five people on board were Stockton Rush, the pilot and CEO of OceanGate, the company leading the expedition; British adventurer Hamish Harding; Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, father and son from a wealthy Pakistani family; and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French underwater explorer and Titanic expert, according to The Associated Press.

Now, the Coast Guard says they have recovered what appear to be human remains of the crew that was inside the submersible.