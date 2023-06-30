Coast Guard recovers likely human remains from the Titan submersible
The US Coast Guard reported that it recovered what are likely human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible after bringing the debris to the surface in Canada. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board.
A renowned Titanic expert, an adventurer with world records, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company that organized the expedition to the Titanic wreckage were on the missing submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.
The five people on board were Stockton Rush, the pilot and CEO of OceanGate, the company leading the expedition; British adventurer Hamish Harding; Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, father and son from a wealthy Pakistani family; and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French underwater explorer and Titanic expert, according to The Associated Press.
Now, the Coast Guard says they have recovered what appear to be human remains of the crew that was inside the submersible.
The Coast Guard recovered debris and evidence from the ocean floor
In a statement issued Wednesday night, the US Coast Guard announced that it had recovered debris and evidence from the seafloor, including what are presumed to be human remains, reported the AP.
«I appreciate the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme distances and depths,» Coast Guard Chief Capt. Jason Neubauer said in a statement.
Investigators continue to do their work
“The evidence will provide investigators in various international jurisdictions with essential information about the cause of this tragedy. Much work still needs to be done to understand the factors that led to Titan’s catastrophic loss and to help ensure that a similar tragedy does not happen again, he noted.
The Pelagic Research Services team «remains on mission» and cannot comment on the ongoing Titan investigation, which involves various agencies in the US and Canada said Jeff Mahoney, a spokesman for the company.
The remains of the Titan were located at a depth of about 3,810 meters
The remains of the Titan were located at about 3,810 meters (12,500 feet) deep and approximately 488 meters (1,600 feet) away from the Titanic on the seafloor, the US Coast Guard reported last week.
The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the cause of the submersible’s implosion during its June 18 descent. The authorities announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and that the five people on board had died.