CNN fires host Don Lemon after 17 years on the network

CNN fires Don Lemon after 17 years on air

Don Lemon announced his departure on social media.

CNN responded to Lemon’s accusations about his dismissal. Don Lemon, one of CNN’s most renowned hosts, said goodbye to the network with a strong statement. He shared a social media post saying that the network notified his agent without talking to him personally. CNN responded, saying that wasn’t what happened. Lemon’s firing comes after controversial comments he made about Nikki Haley being past her prime during a discussion with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN FIRES HOST DON LEMON Don Lemon, the popular CNN host, was fired from the network after 17 years. The news was released on social media where Lemon lashed out at the network for the way they handled it. He said he was stunned that no one from the network spoke to him about it. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” the host said in a tweet

“At no time was I ever given any indication” Lemon’s tweet stated that no one informed him of the dismissal directly and he had no indication that it was coming. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” concluded the host’s message. Shortly after, CNN responded.

What did CNN say? CNN denied things happened the way Lemon described. They tweeted that they offered to meet with him and that he declined their invitation. “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered the opportunity to meet with management but instead issued a statement on Twitter,” tweeted. At the moment, Don Lemon hasn’t commented further.

Why was Don Lemon fired? CNN offered no public explanation for Lemon’s firing. During a discussion in February on CNN This Morning with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the ages of politicians, he said Nikki Haley, 51, was “not in her prime.” He added that a woman is considered in her prime “in her 20s, hers 30s and maybe her 40s,” noted the The Associated Press. Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to understand what he meant: “I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?” she asked on the show. Soon after, Lemon shot back, “Don’t shoot the host, I’m just stating the facts,” which angered many viewers.

Did Lemon apologize? Lemon issued a statement the same day saying he regretted his “witless and irrelevant” comments. Subsequently, he was absent from the program for three days, returning the following week but did not address the issue on air. Haley, who criticized Lemon’s remarks as sexist and used the incident as a fundraiser in February, took to Twitter on Monday to call Lemon’s firing “a great day for women everywhere,” according to The Associated Press.