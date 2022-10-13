Claudia Martín shared a mysterious message while her ex was getting married.

Maite Perroni married producer Andrés Tovar.

Claudia Martín is criticized for her post. On Sunday, October 9, images were leaked that made it clear that Maite Perroni and producer Andrés Tovar were married, causing great controversy on social media and even speculation that the actress was pregnant. Now, the mysterious message that Andrés Tovar’s ex-wife, the beautiful actress Claudia Martín, shared on social media while he was getting married, has come out. The controversy about Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar The relationship between Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar has been harshly criticized on several occasions. The actress from the melodrama Mi pecado was branded a husband-stealer since it was speculated that the pair began dating when the producer was still married to Claudia Martín. Others have denied this. A mysterious message that Claudia Martín shared on social media has become a topic of great controversy because, while her ex-husband was getting married, she shared a short post that appeared to be a hint at Andrés Tovar, although this remains mere speculation. Filed Under: Claudia Martín shares a message

Claudia Martín shared a mysterious message while her ex was getting married The message from the star of Sin tu mirada was described by many as a hint to the newlyweds. While the couple was getting married in an elegant ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico Claudia Martín caused a stir in social media. Claudia Martín shared a surprising message on Instagram Stories. The message was thought to be a hint to Maite Perroni and her now husband Andrés Tovar because it appeared on a pink background with white letters. La Lengua te ve reposted it on their Instagram account. Filed Under: Claudia Martín shares a message.

A hint for the newlyweds? “Don’t worry too much, everything will fall into place,” Claudia Martín shared while her ex-husband was getting married to the former member of RBD. This is why followers took that phrase as a hint and people believe she is angry. The text was written in English and with tiny letters. However, Claudia Martín let it be seen that despite the storm she is going through as her ex-partner is marrying someone else, good things will come to her. It should be noted that many commented that Andrés Tovar could not marry in the church because he had already been married to the star of Los ricos también lloran. Filed Under: Claudia Martín shares a message

Followers say Claudia Martín is ‘hurt’ because of her surprising message As expected, internet users immediately began commenting about the message that Claudia Martín posted during her ex-husbands wedding and many say she is hurt. “What starts badly ends badly.” “Time to time and that’s how it has to go for that couple.” “She is hurt because he exposed her as a scammer.” “That’s right, karma will soon come to that unfaithful couple.” “Get over it, he already sign the divorce.” “Hurt.” “Likewise your time will come.” “I think that at this point that is called wanting to attract attention.” “let them live their life.”Filed Under: Claudia Martín shares a message