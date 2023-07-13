Clarissa Molina responds to those who say she’s too thin

Is Clarissa Molina sick?

She responds to those who say she’s too thin these days.

What did she have to say? Clarissa Molina, the popular reporter from El Gordo y la Flaca, has faced criticism on social media regarding her recent weight loss. Some viewers have made comments about the Dominican star being too thin. In response to the ongoing criticism, Clarissa has chosen to address the issue and clarify that her weight loss is not a result of a specific diet but rather a result of adopting a healthier lifestyle. It is important to note that a few months ago, Clarissa confirmed she was splitting with her husband, Vicente Saavedra. Clarissa Molina addresses criticism that she’s too thin A few days ago, Clarissa Molina pleasantly surprised her fans when she shared a photo of herself wearing a tiny bikini while enjoying a day at the beach. The image garnered immediate attention, with her followers flooding the comments section of her Instagram post with compliments. Clarissa took the opportunity to address her lifestyle changes: “I said this is not a diet or exercise a week ago. This is for life because this is my temple, it’s my work tool and that’s when I made the mental switch. First it was mental, I said ok, this is so, so, so. I have to always eat well, I have to stay focused on training forever, see it as a goal that will never end and that’s how I really focused.”

Clarissa Molina talks about her weight loss During her journey to a healthier lifestyle, Clarissa Molina has also incorporated exercise into her routine. According to Diario Libre, she said: “I started training, training, training, until I reached the point where I am today that I’m like fit, I’m happy! I eat what I want, thank God.» «Yet I love to eat. People think that I don’t eat but I do eat everything, the thing is that when training I hit it very hard to be able to have a balance and, of course, have the figure that makes one feel good about oneself. At the end of the day, you have to feel good in your own skin, but it’s not starving, it’s not taking weight loss pills, it’s something in the mind,” she added.

Clarissa is dedicated to working out regularly «I started my training journey in 2021, and it was in February that I discovered my trainer, Alex Fitbox, who truly transformed my life,» shared the reporter. Clarissa attributed her trainer and incorporating self-massages as factors that motivated her to continue, as she saw faster results than she had before. Clarissa Molina, originally from the Dominican Republic, is a prime example of someone who migrated to the United States in pursuit of their dreams, and she is successfully achieving them. As a result, she has gained celebrity status and a massive following of millions of Hispanic fans who consistently show their support for her on social media.

Is Clarissa Molina at her ideal weight? Despite the constant criticism she has faced on social media, Clarissa Molina confidently asserts that she considers herself to be at her ideal weight. «I think so, my ideal weight for my height is 145 pounds. I fluctuate between 145 and 148, so I’m right there in that range,» she candidly admitted. Throughout her journey, Clarissa’s audience has remained loyal and supportive, both in her professional and personal life. A few weeks ago, she confirmed the rumors that had been circulating since December — her relationship with Vicente Saavedra was ending. During this challenging time, she received an outpouring of support from her fans.