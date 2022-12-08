Is it over? Clarissa Molina postpones her wedding to Vicente Saavedra
The Dominican model has bad news about her wedding. “Two things are happening.” Clarissa Molina explains why the wedding will have to be postponed.
Clarissa Molina postpones her wedding. Gorgeous Dominican presenter, model and beauty queen Clarissa Molina is surely one of the most iconic Latin faces today, as the gorgeous host of El Gordo y La Flaca is beloved by viewers.
Clarissa has always been quite transparent when it comes to talking about her private life and it is widely known that she’s engaged to the Puerto Rican businessman Vicente Saavedra. They were supposed to be married on January 7, however the model has just announced that this won’t happen….
Why was the wedding postponed?
According to Univision, Clarissa explained to her audience on El Gordo y la Flaca, where she announced that her wedding would be postponed, “I decided to move the date because what we wanted was not happening,” she confessed.
Although the gorgeous 31-year-old presenter stressed that there were no problems between Saavedra and her, she did make it clear that some "little things" were happening: "The date was somewhat complicated," she emphasized. "There were two little things that were happening so we said: 'We're not in a hurry, we're going to move the date.'"
Clarissa Molina reveals more details
The beautiful Dominican met her fiancé Vincent Saavedra in 2018, and they fell head over heels for each other. In an interview with Hola magazine, Clarissa stated that she was quite moved and happy that her dad was with her: “I’m going to have the opportunity of having my dad taking me to the altar, I was scared like… I didn’t know what was going to happen to my love life,” she told the magazine.
Clarissa Molina stated that not only was the event postponed because of the “little things” that she mentioned, but that the Dominican model has some projects in mind: “There are projects next year,” she told People magazine.
Clarissa says she’s madly in love with her fiancé
Clarissa told Hola magazine months ago that she is madly in love with her fiancé and that he is the man with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. “Happy in this new stage of my life since I met him, I knew that he was the man I was going to marry, but I didn’t know if this man was going to ask me the question at this time. At the end of the day, love has no time or space.”
The incredible marriage proposal took place during a vacation in the Virgin Islands in March 2022. According to People magazine, Vicente Saavedra has three daughters: Gia, Isabella and Ava Mar. According to the magazine, one of the things that made the Dominican model fall in love, was the relationship that her fiancé has with his daughters.