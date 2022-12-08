Is it over? Clarissa Molina postpones her wedding to Vicente Saavedra

The Dominican model has bad news about her wedding.

“Two things are happening.”

Clarissa Molina explains why the wedding will have to be postponed.

Clarissa Molina postpones her wedding. Gorgeous Dominican presenter, model and beauty queen Clarissa Molina is surely one of the most iconic Latin faces today, as the gorgeous host of El Gordo y La Flaca is beloved by viewers.

Clarissa has always been quite transparent when it comes to talking about her private life and it is widely known that she’s engaged to the Puerto Rican businessman Vicente Saavedra. They were supposed to be married on January 7, however the model has just announced that this won’t happen….

Why was the wedding postponed?

According to Univision, Clarissa explained to her audience on El Gordo y la Flaca, where she announced that her wedding would be postponed, “I decided to move the date because what we wanted was not happening,” she confessed.

Although the gorgeous 31-year-old presenter stressed that there were no problems between Saavedra and her, she did make it clear that some "little things" were happening: "The date was somewhat complicated," she emphasized. "There were two little things that were happening so we said: 'We're not in a hurry, we're going to move the date.'"