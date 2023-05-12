Clara Chía is caught partying in the middle of the street
Clara Chía is caught partying in the street in Spain. Piqué is visiting his children in Miami. Now images of the 24-year-old have come to light.
Clara Chía has been accused of breaking up Shakira and Piqué. Since then, the Catalan has been in the eye of the hurricane and now, while Piqué is in Miami visiting his children Sasha and Milan, photos and video of her partying in the street have come to light.
Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend has a totally different image when she’s with the former soccer player. In photos and videos shared by Chisme No Like, we see a completely different Clara Chía.
Photos of Clara Chía partying come to light
Chisme No Like obtained photos and video of Clara Chía, apparently from her social networks, which she has kept private since the beginning of her relationship with the former soccer player.
Host Javier Ceriani points out that the 24-year-old may have done this for a reason. He says the content she shares on social media doesn’t fit with the image she wants to portray as Piqué’s girlfriend.
Clara Chía getting crazy with her friends
It is unknown if the images are recent but they have come to light during the soccer player’s absence. In one of the photographs you can see Clara Chía on the ground with other women and a bottle of alcohol is next to her.
There is also a video in which she can be seen twerking in the middle of the street with another of the women in the photograph and they stop when people walk by. Naturally, the criticism didn’t wait.
People criticize Clara Chía
After Chisme No Like program shared the images of Clara Chía, partying and twerking with her friends, people were quick to comment.
“Clara Chía is the perfect woman for Pique!” “As says Shakira: ‘That’s why you’re with someone just like you.’” “That’s what the royal lady, Monse Bernabéu, wanted, one of those exactly.” “let’s see if the mother-in-law likes it that way.” “How strange, if she is a shy girl.” “Clara is the typical girl who looks for and messes with men with commitments and money.”