Clara Chía is caught partying in the middle of the street

Clara Chía is caught partying in the street in Spain.

Piqué is visiting his children in Miami.

Now images of the 24-year-old have come to light.

Clara Chía has been accused of breaking up Shakira and Piqué. Since then, the Catalan has been in the eye of the hurricane and now, while Piqué is in Miami visiting his children Sasha and Milan, photos and video of her partying in the street have come to light.

Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend has a totally different image when she’s with the former soccer player. In photos and videos shared by Chisme No Like, we see a completely different Clara Chía.

Photos of Clara Chía partying come to light

Chisme No Like obtained photos and video of Clara Chía, apparently from her social networks, which she has kept private since the beginning of her relationship with the former soccer player.

Host Javier Ceriani points out that the 24-year-old may have done this for a reason. He says the content she shares on social media doesn’t fit with the image she wants to portray as Piqué’s girlfriend.