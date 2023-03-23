Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía is offered $1 million to expose Shakira

Clara Chía receives a million-dollar offer.

Will she tell all about Piqué and Shakira?

Is Shakira worried about what her ex’s new love might say?

The public that follows Shakira and Piqué have divided opinions regarding Clara Chía. Although many see her as being responsible for the couple’s split, others defend her, saying that she doesn’t deserve the ridicule and criticism she’s been getting as the footballer’s new girlfriend.

Now, according to various media, including infobae, Clara Chía has gotten million-dollar offer for an exclusive interview about her relationship with Piqué and what she thinks of Shakira.

Clara Chía is said to have received a million-dollar offer

Clara Chía is in public relations and currently works at Kosmos, Piqué’s company. At first she was blamed for the former soccer player’s breakup with Shakira. It was also said that she had cheated on her boyfriend with the athlete.

It was speculated that Clara Chía spent time in Shakira’s house when she was not there and that she even used some of the Colombian singer’s personal products. All of this has undoubtedly hurt her image even if it’s just rumors.