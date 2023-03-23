Piqué’s girlfriend Clara Chía is offered $1 million to expose Shakira
Clara Chía receives a million-dollar offer. Will she tell all about Piqué and Shakira? Is Shakira worried about what her ex's new love might say?
- Clara Chía receives a million-dollar offer.
- Will she tell all about Piqué and Shakira?
- Is Shakira worried about what her ex’s new love might say?
The public that follows Shakira and Piqué have divided opinions regarding Clara Chía. Although many see her as being responsible for the couple’s split, others defend her, saying that she doesn’t deserve the ridicule and criticism she’s been getting as the footballer’s new girlfriend.
Now, according to various media, including infobae, Clara Chía has gotten million-dollar offer for an exclusive interview about her relationship with Piqué and what she thinks of Shakira.
Clara Chía is said to have received a million-dollar offer
Clara Chía is in public relations and currently works at Kosmos, Piqué’s company. At first she was blamed for the former soccer player’s breakup with Shakira. It was also said that she had cheated on her boyfriend with the athlete.
It was speculated that Clara Chía spent time in Shakira’s house when she was not there and that she even used some of the Colombian singer’s personal products. All of this has undoubtedly hurt her image even if it’s just rumors.
Should Shakira be worried about what Clara Chía could say?
X de Catalunya reported that Clara Chía had received a generous offer from several Spanish media outlets for an exclusive interview revealing all the details about Piqué and Shakira. It would be her opportunity to respond to the criticism about her.
The offer is quite tempting, since it would be about $1 million: “Many programs have asked to Clara Chía for an interview, so that she can give her side, thus confirming the two extremes. The offers amount to more than $1 million.”
Did Piqué forbid his girlfriend from talking about their relationship?
Unfortunately for the people who want Clara Chía to break her silence about Piqué and Shakira, it’s unlikely that will happen since the former soccer player’s current partner has rejected all the offers so far.
It’s striking that no matter how much criticism and pressure is put on her, Clara Chía has remained silent, enduring everything that revolves around her even when Shakira releases songs attacking her ex and the 22-year-old blonde.
Has Shakira put Piqué’s girlfriend go through hell?
A few months ago it was said that Music Sessions, Vol. 53, where Shakira lashed out at Clara Chía, with the phrase: She has the name of a good person, clearly it’s not as it sounds, caused her to have an anxiety attack.
Apparently, Clara Chía suffers in silence with all the scandal swirling around her. “Clara lowers her gaze and does not face the madmen who laugh at her, she prefers not to get into controversy, but the procession must go inside. She has a bad time, it is impossible to avoid it, since she cannot control her tears due to so much grief,” says the Spanish outlet.